Al Horford Shares Candid Thoughts on Playing With Steph Curry on Warriors
Within the last few days, the Golden State Warriors have signed multiple players, finished the Jonathan Kuminga stalemate, and are finally ready to lock in for the 2025-26 NBA season.
Their roster is well-rounded and finally capped at 15 players, one of whom is center Al Horford. He signed with the Dubs after coming from the Boston Celtics, where he helped them win the 2024 NBA Championship.
Horford has much experience playing against Stephen Curry and the Warriors, most notably in the 2022 NBA Finals, where Golden State won in six games. During that series, Horford spent time guarding Curry, so being on the other side of that as his new teammate gave Horford a new perspective.
What Horford Had To Say About Being The Chef's New Teammate
“I’m excited to be on the floor with him (Steph). Not have to chase him around and try to contest him. The fact that we’re on the same side is something that’s special for me,” said Horford.
He continued, "I'm going to try to take advantage and learn as much from him as I can. He sees the game in a very incredible way, and I'm just going to follow suit and really lean on him."
Horford is known for being a high-IQ player, someone who can help protect the paint on the defensive end, but also knock down the outside shot when called upon. Playing with Curry and utilizing his gravity will continue to open up space for players like Horford to capitalize on.
Where Horford Will Fit With The Team
Being that stretch big, and the veteran center on a very veteran-heavy team, it will most likely result in Horford being in the starting lineup alongside the big three of Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler.
He will also be able to mentor the younger big men, specifically Quentin Post, who could be molded into a similar player as Horford with the right mentorship.
Though he wasn't a center, Otto Porter Jr. played a similar role for the 2022 championship team, where he could defend at a high level and then hit timely shots. While we have yet to see Horford and Curry play a game together, utilizing each other off the pick-and-roll or pick-and-pop could be something Steve Kerr looks to do frequently.
Either way, Horford can save the energy he would have spent chasing Curry around and use it towards helping him and their team win games this season.