Lakers' Bronny James G League Debut Quickly Sells Out After Announcement
The son of living NBA legend LeBron James, Bronny has been one of the biggest stories heading into the 2024 NBA Season.
Despite being selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft with the 55th overall pick, Bronny became the number one topic of conversation, with fans wondering just how much he'll be able to contribute to the Los Angeles Lakers.
So far, the answer has been not so much. Across four games, Bronny has averaged 3.3 minutes played, one point, 0.5 assists, 0.3 total rebounds, and 0.3 steals.
Compare this to fellow rookie Dalton Knecht, who has averaged 17.3 minutes played, 6.8 points, 1.6 total rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.4 steals per game across eight games.
While this seems to echo most critics' sentiment about the young guard who feel that his lack of playtime and production at USC meant he shouldn't have been drafted at all this season.
Still, this was all a part of the Lakers organization's plan. After letting him play a bit in the NBA proper, Los Angeles is now sending Bronny to the South Bay Lakers, their G League affiliate in El Segundo.
"Our plans are always fluid based on real time," Lakers head coach JJ Redick said, per Shams Charania and Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "I believe we have two guys dressing today that as of yesterday were not dressing out."
"The plan for Bronny to move between the Lakers and South Bay has always been the plan since day one. [General manager] Rob [Pelinka] and I have talked about that. LeBron's talked about that."
Bronny is set to make his South Bay debut on Saturday, Nov. 9. However, if you want to catch the young star in action, you'll have to wait because the game is completely sold out.
The South Bay Lakers took to social media to announce that their season opener against the Salt Lake City Stars — NBAGL affiliate of the Utah Jazz — has been sold out in less than 24 hours from the day it was announced that Bronny James would be playing.
This means that the only way fans can watch the game is to tune in on Tubi if you're in the United States and on YouTube if you're in Mexico or Canada. The game begins at 5:00 p.m. PST.
While there's no knowing how well Bronny will play, there's no doubt that he will get more minutes than he has in the NBA.
