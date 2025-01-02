Former NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Seemingly Takes Shot at Lakers Fanbase
One of the more controversial players from the NBA in recent memory has been former guard Patrick Beverley. Beverley was never shy to speak his mind or do actions on the floor that were considered going against the norm.
Due to this, he earned a reputation as a player that teams loved to have but opposing sides hated to play against. While Beverley was never a star player by any means, he found his role wherever he played.
The veteran guard played for multiple organizations during his NBA career, including one stop with the Los Angeles Lakers for half a season. But it seems that the Los Angeles fans made an impression on the now Hapoel Tel Aviv guard.
On a recent episode of his podcast, Beverley seemed to call out the fans for hurting their players' value around the league in trade talks.
“They talk so bad about their players that they actually decrease their value. So now, when a trade comes, ain’t nobody just giving you sh*t. No one’s trying to help the Los Angeles Lakers. We know you guys want this guy—he’s a second-rounder for every other team, but to the Lakers, he’s two first rounds. But when you have a fan base, a guy shoots bad, and they crush guys, they decrease their value.”
This was all in reaction to the recent trade that the Lakers made that saw them move guard D'Angelo Russell over to the Brooklyn Nets. Los Angeles fans are one of the more loyal and passionate groups around the NBA, with many other fanbases disliking them.
The Lakers have won 17 NBA titles so the fans are used to a certain level of competitiveness from the organization. But sometimes, the fans can be harsh toward players and this is what Beverley is talking about.
There has been something called the "Lakers tax" being floated around within the fanbase. Oftentimes, it takes the Lakers to give up more assets in a trade to get a deal done as compared to the other teams around the NBA.
Due to the passionate nature, sometimes the criticism can be taken too far. This was seen with former guard Russell Westbrook and even with Russell before they moved him this time around.
The Lakers fans won't ever stop being passionate, even if it goes too far. It's what makes them one of the best fan groups in sports and they continue to support their team day in and day out.
