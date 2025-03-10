Former Warriors Star Offers Wild Take on Victor Wembanyama, Bol Bol
The NBA has found its newest superstar, and he goes by the name of Victor Wembanyama.
Wembanyama has taken the NBA by storm and is only in the second season of his young career. Although his season was cut short due to blood clots in his right shoulder, the expectation is that he will be back on the court bigger and better than ever. That is the expectation, of course.
Although many were high on Wembanyama prior to the 2023 NBA Draft, some were not. People questioned whether his play could translate to the NBA, and thus far, that has been the case.
One person who was not big on him was former NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway Sr. In the summer of 2023, he said that Suns big man Bol Bol was better than Wembanyama, and he doubled down when Michelle Beadle's Run It Back on FanDuel gave him a chance to change his mind.
"Bol Bol has the same abilities as Victor Wembanyama."
In July 2023, Hardaway appeared on and said that Bol Bol is a better player than Wembanyama.
"I think he's better than Victor Waba Ma, or whatever his name is," Hardaway said.
"Bol Bol has better physical talent and ready to play in the NBA right now than Victor is," Hardaway said.
Both are similar when it comes to their build, but the comparison stops right there.
Wembanyama is clearly the bigger and better player in every facet of the game. The Frenchman showed that to be the case this season alone, taking his game to the next level and becoming an All-Star for the first time in his career.
The 21-year-old leaps and bounds better. While Bol Bol is a fine player, it is not even a conversation. In his career, the 25-year-old averages 6.2 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three in 194 games.
While Bol may have the same abilities, he has not shown that to be the case and might never be able to.
While the comparisons between the two were fair at the start of Wembanyama's rookie season, that is no longer the case in 2025.
