NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Seemingly Wishes Elon Musk Was On 90s Bulls
It's hard to think of a team more decorated and beloved than the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.
Led by coaching legend Phil Jackson and NBA legend Michael Jordan, the Bulls won six NBA Championships from 1990-93 and 1995-1998. Additionally, the team featured countless All-Stars and iconic basketball personalities, including Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, and Ron Harper.
Arguably the most integral part of the team was Scottie Pippen, who served as the perfect sidekick to Jordan for all six of those championship seasons.
That being said, it looks like Pippen thinks another addition to the team means Chicago would have won even more championships.
Recently, Pippen took to X and posted an AI image of Musk in a Bulls uniform and asked an important question: "How many championships would we have won with [Elon Musk]?"
The answer is fairly obvious: zero. Musk has never been an athlete and, to most common knowledge, has not really played basketball.
While this whole post may have been a joke, it did not stop people from dunking (pun intended) on both Pippen and Musk.
Most people simply questioned why Pippen posted this at all. Some even declared that this was "a contender for worst Tweet in history."
One user got incredibly blunt, calling Pippen the "first NBA player with CTE."
Another reminded Pippen of his entire pedigree and even brought up controversial Bulls general manager Jerry Krause.
"You’ve got 6 rings, HOF status, and your name cemented in the history books," user Chrismic Giroud said. "Why you out here glazing like a rookie, gramps? Maybe Krause had a point all along!"
Others instead drew attention to Musk's recent appearance at a Donald Trump rally, where he lept into the air.
"You would have won ZERO championships by having a teammate with a vertical like this," a user said accompanied with the jumping photo.
Another actually brought up a 100% real time in NBA history when Musk played against His Airness.
"I remember the time Elon blocked Jordan's dunk," they said. "It was epic."
Another user was not taking any humor in the social media post, making their opinions on Musk widely known.
"Zero," they said. "His bum a-- would do nothing on the court, sit on the bench tweeting, and being so annoying and toxic that you and Jordan take your talents to serious franchises"
In the end, it seems like the whole post was a joke from Pippen, who later replied, "Y'all are funny. I'm following my favorite comments."
