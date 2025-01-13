Shaquille O'Neal Has Hilarious Reaction to Meeting 7'9 NCAA Freshman
There are very few people in the world larger than four-time NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal. The seven-foot-one big man is notorious for being the most dominant player in NBA history, so you can imagine his surprise to come in contact with someone who makes him feel small.
A viral video is going around with O’Neal starring in a skit featuring himself and Florida Gator freshman Olivier Rioux. O’Neal was jokingly picking on someone smaller than him until he turned around and was met with the chest of the freshman phenom.
O’Neal turns to the camera and gives a hilarious facial expression, as you can see the shock in his eyes to meet someone even taller than him.
The 7-foot-9 freshman is a Canadian native, hailing from Terrebonne, Quebec. He comes from a tall family, being born to parents born over six feet. His brother Émile Rioux is 6-foot-9 and also played basketball.
Olivier Rioux had an incredible early growth spurt, reaching 6-foot-10 by the age of 12. Around this time, he was playing AAU internationally for the French Phenoms. His team gained international attention, already making him a household name for recruitment in the Euroleague and NCAA.
Prior to Rioux’s high school career, he played for Real Madrid and Brookwood Elite, where he continued growing and gaining international attention. He spent his high school years in the United States playing for the prestigious IMG Academy.
Rioux is now a freshman at Florida, where he redshirted this season, and will plan to hit the floor the following year. This comes as a blow to fans who were excited to watch Rioux play this season.
The redshirt freshman holds the Guinness World Record for the Tallest Teenager in the World in 2021, measuring in at 7-foot-5 at the time. This record along with Rioux having played high school basketball in Florida allowed him to already enter the college level with a pretty large fan base.
When Rioux was on the bench for the first four games of the season, fans made it clear they wanted to see the big man in the game. Florida head coach Todd Golden addressed the media regarding the fans' concern for Rioux’s playing time saying the plan is to use this year to develop him further.
“We’re talking about redshirting him for this year,” Golden said. “I should have made that clear because, honestly, it’s put him in a tough situation. He’s sitting over there than at the end of games and everybody’s yelling at him and trying to get him out there. They just hadn’t understood that that was our potential plan for him.”
Fans can be assured soon Rioux will be on the floor when the time is right.
