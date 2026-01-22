Nuggets vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 22
The Denver Nuggets are looking to get back on track as they start their three game road trip against the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.
Denver lost its last two games following a four-game winning streak, while Washington has dropped its last seven contests.
The Nuggets beat the Wizards 121-115 last week in Denver, but Washington covered the +11 spread.
The oddsmakers have the Nuggets as road favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.
Nuggets vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Nuggets -5.5 (-110)
- Wizards +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: -225
- Wizards: +114
Total
- 228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nuggets vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 22
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ALT, KTVD, MNMT
- Nuggets record: 29-15
- Wizards record: 10-32
Nuggets vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Tamar Bates – out
- Christian Braun – out
- Aaron Gordon – probable
- Tim Hardaway Jr. – probable
- Cameron Johnson – out
- Nikola Jokic – out
- Curtis Jones – out
- Jamal Murray – probable
- Jonas Valanciunas – questionable
Wizards Injury Report
- Marvin Bagley III – questionable
- Bilal Coulibaly – questionable
- AJ Johnson – questionable
- Khris Middleton – questionable
- Tristan Vukcevic – out
- Cam Whitmore – out
- Trae Young – out
Nuggets vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
Jalen Pickett has stepped into a starter’s role with Christian Braun out, and he’s making the most of it. The third-year guard is averaging 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 28.7 minutes in 11 starts this season for just under 19 PRA.
Pickett has gone over this 16.5 PRA number in two straight games and six of his last seven, and he had 41 PRA (29 points) nine games ago in Philadelphia. He’s been consistently putting up points, rebounds, and assists, and that should continue tonight against a shorthanded Wizards squad.
Nuggets vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
The Wizards traded for Trae Young, but with the guard injured and two players dealt in that move, they’re now even more shorthanded than they were. They’ve lost seven games in a row, but were able to cover in their last two, including in Denver.
The Nuggets beat the Wizards by six last week and are now -5.5 in Washington. Denver hasn’t had a blowout win in quite some time without Jokic, and I’ll back the Wizards to keep it a close game at home.
Pick: Wizards +5.5 (-110)
