Nuggets vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 22

The Denver Nuggets are looking to get back on track as they start their three game road trip against the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

Denver lost its last two games following a four-game winning streak, while Washington has dropped its last seven contests.

The Nuggets beat the Wizards 121-115 last week in Denver, but Washington covered the +11 spread.

The oddsmakers have the Nuggets as road favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Nuggets vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nuggets -5.5 (-110)

Wizards +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Nuggets: -225

Wizards: +114

Total

228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Nuggets vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Jan. 22

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): ALT, KTVD, MNMT

Nuggets record: 29-15

Wizards record: 10-32

Nuggets vs. Wizards Injury Reports

Nuggets Injury Report

Tamar Bates – out

Christian Braun – out

Aaron Gordon – probable

Tim Hardaway Jr. – probable

Cameron Johnson – out

Nikola Jokic – out

Curtis Jones – out

Jamal Murray – probable

Jonas Valanciunas – questionable

Wizards Injury Report

Marvin Bagley III – questionable

Bilal Coulibaly – questionable

AJ Johnson – questionable

Khris Middleton – questionable

Tristan Vukcevic – out

Cam Whitmore – out

Trae Young – out

Nuggets vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets

Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Pickett has stepped into a starter’s role with Christian Braun out, and he’s making the most of it. The third-year guard is averaging 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 28.7 minutes in 11 starts this season for just under 19 PRA.

Pickett has gone over this 16.5 PRA number in two straight games and six of his last seven, and he had 41 PRA (29 points) nine games ago in Philadelphia. He’s been consistently putting up points, rebounds, and assists, and that should continue tonight against a shorthanded Wizards squad.

Nuggets vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

The Wizards traded for Trae Young, but with the guard injured and two players dealt in that move, they’re now even more shorthanded than they were. They’ve lost seven games in a row, but were able to cover in their last two, including in Denver.

The Nuggets beat the Wizards by six last week and are now -5.5 in Washington. Denver hasn’t had a blowout win in quite some time without Jokic, and I’ll back the Wizards to keep it a close game at home.

Pick: Wizards +5.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.