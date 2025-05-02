Ranking NFL Offenses: Dallas Cowboys No. 19
After leading the NFL in scoring in 2023 (509 points), the Cowboys finished below the league average in offensive yards (17th) and scoring (350 points – 21st) last year. Dak Prescott was a bust over his eight starts while failing to win a game at home. Dallas brought in two running backs who played their way off other NFL franchises. Their best move in the offseason may be the acquisition of backup quarterback Joe Milton.
Dallas Cowboys Starting Lineup
QB Dak Prescott
RB1 Javonte Williams
RB2 Miles Sanders
WR1 CeeDee Lamb
WR2 Jalen Tolbert
WR3 KaVontae Turbin
TE Jake Ferguson
WR4 Jonathan Mingo
No. 20 Dallas Cowboys Fantasy Outlook
A hamstring issue for Dak Prescott ended his season in Week 8, but his demise in play already put the Cowboys on a spiraling path in the NFC East standings (3-5). He passed for over 300 yards in two matchups (379/2 and 352/2). Prescott had further erosion in his rushing value (13/54/1). Over eight starts, he only had 12 touchdowns with eight interceptions. His yards per pass attempt (6.9) was his lowest average since 2017. Prescott will be a backend QB2 this fantasy draft season as he tries to rekindle his NFL career.
In his final three seasons with Denver, Javonte Williams rarely helped fantasy teams. He gained over 20 yards only six times over his last 518 touches, suggesting it was a problem with him, not a blocking team issue. Since his knee issue, his yards per rush (3.6 and 3.7) and per catch (4.9 and 6.7) have been well below winning NFL standards.
Last season, Rico Dowdle outperformed expectations as the Cowboys’ top running back (235/1,079/2 with 39 catches for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Williams has 99 catches over the past two seasons, helped by his 118 targets. Dallas’s running backs (68/457/3 on 86 targets accounted for 11% of their receiving yards in 2024.
Miles Sanders was a bust over his two seasons with the Panthers. Over his 27 games, he gained only 939 combined yards with four touchdowns and 51 catches. His pass-catching floor is reasonable (175 in his career over six seasons), and Sanders was a much better runner over his four years in Philadelphia (5.0 yards per carry).
The Cowboys also added Jayden Blue and Phil Mafah late in the 2025 NFL Draft. The combination of their skill set could work in a split role, where Mafah assumes the big, physical power role, and Blue earns passing down work with change of pace value.
No one wants a Dallas running back in early fantasy drafts based on the earliest ADP (Javonta Williams – 181).
The downgrade in quarterback play and scoring by the Cowboys, paired with a shoulder issue (costing him the final two games), led to CeeDee Lamb failing to deliver on his high-ranking ADP. He still caught over 100 passes for the third consecutive season, with an elite target opportunity (152). Lamb had a spike in his drops (10), along with a career-low in yards per catch (11.8). Dallas gave him nine rushing attempts or more in all five seasons. He remains a foundation wideout, with an impact ceiling.
Jalen Tolbert set career highs in catches (49), receiving yards (610), touchdowns (7), and targets (79) in his third year with the Cowboys. Unfortunately, he had three catches or fewer in 13 of his 17 games, making him touchdown-dependent to reach 10.00 fantasy points in PPR formats.
On the positive side, his top three outcomes (6/82, 3/42/1, and 7/87/1) came with Dak Prescott behind center. I see value in his early ADP (WR7) while understanding he only offers value in bye weeks or to cover a short-term injury until Dallas upgrades his opportunity.
KaVontae Turbin turned heads with an explosive kickoff return for a touchdown last season while showing improved catching the ball (31/420/2). He falls into the gimmick player category due to his impact speed, but age (29 in early August) should lead the fantasy market to wonder where he’s been. Ryan Flournoy and Jonathan Mingo will compete for backend wide receiver targets.
Despite missing Week 2 with a knee injury, Jake Ferguson played well in five games (6/95, 7/49, 6/70, 6/23, and 7/71) in 2024 with Dak Prescott behind center. He failed to score all season, and a concussion knocked him out of two more contests, followed by a dull end to the year. As a TE2 this year, Ferguson falls into the upside category based on his targets (188 – 6.1 per week) over his last 31 games, and more scoring should be a given.
The Cowboys may be forced to throw well over 600 times this season due to questionable running back talent. As a result, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Jake Ferguson would be rewarded with more chances than the fantasy market gives them credit for in early drafts.
