Ranking NFL Offenses: Atlanta Falcons No. 17
The Falcons come off their best offensive season (389 points – 13th) since 2019 after pushing to 6th in offensive yards. They only had five selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, with their top four pick dedicated to improving their defense. Atlanta took a flier on T Jack Nelson in the seventh round.
Atlanta Falcons Starting Lineup
QB Michael Penix
RB1 Bijan Robinson
RB2 Tyler Allgeier
WR1 Drake London
WR2 Darnell Mooney
WR3 Ray-Ray McCloud
TE Kyle Pitts
WR4 KhaDarel Hodge
17. Atlanta Falcons Fantasy Outlook
Heading into early May, Kirk Cousins remains on the team, and his options to get traded to another team looks slimmer after the draft. The Falcons are committed to starting Michael Penix after investing a first-round draft pick in him last season.
Atlanta gave their young lefty quarterback three starts last year, but his results were mixed. He went 1-2 with weakness in his completion rate (58.1) and an interception in each matchup. Penix ended the season with his best game (317 combined yards with three touchdowns), highlighted by seven completions of 20 yards or more. He gained 7.4 yards per pass attempt compared to 7.7 by Cousins.
I’m not confident that Penix will beat the league average in quarterback play due to concerns about how he holds up with less time to throw. In addition, Atlanta didn’t improve their wide receiver depth, and will Kyle Pitts develop into a competitive tight end option?
Last year, the Falcons’ running backs rushed for 2,208 yards on 465 carries (3rd most – 4.8 yards per rush) with 17 scores on the ground. They caught 73 passes for 513 yards and one touchdown on 84 targets.
Bijan Robinson is one of the best backs in the NFL, and he finished third in fantasy points (341.70) in PPR formats. Over his final 12 starts, his floor was 20.00 fantasy points in 10 games. Robinson ended the year with his best day rushing the ball (28/170/2 with two catches for five yards). Atlanta gave him 365 touches (21.5 per week) while receiving 75.3% of Atlanta’s running back snaps. Robinson is almost in a dead heat with Saquon Barkley for the best running back drafted in 2025.
The Falcons gave Tyler Allgeier 150 touches last season, down from 204 in 2023 and 226 in 2022. He continued to have success in yards per carry (4.7), but scored 10.00 fantasy points or higher in only three games (10.00, 19.80, and 12.30), making him more of a handcuff than a playable fantasy option.
Many fantasy drafters debated whether or not Drake London was worthy of a top 10 wide receiver selection last season after Atlanta signed Kirk Cousins. He delivered on expectations by finishing 5th in the wide receiver scoring (281.10) in PPR formats, thanks to a much better opportunity (158 targets) while setting career highs in catches (100), receiving yards (1,271), and touchdowns (9).
Despite his success, London only had two explosive showings (Week 5 – 12/154/1 and Week 18 – 10/187/2). He did add a consistency factor by scoring more than 10.00 fantasy points in 14 starts. The Falcons gave him double-digit targets in eight contests.
Darnell Mooney was a good signing by Atlanta last season, leading to a rebound in his career. He delivered WR3 stats (64/992/5 – 32nd) while missing the final game due to a shoulder issue. His difference-maker outcome (9/105/2) came in Week 5. Mooney gained 80 yards or more in seven matchups. He ranks as a backend WR4 in the early draft season, creating some fantasy value.
Kyle Pitts has been a losing fantasy investment since his rookie season (68/1,026/1 on 110 targets). Played in all 17 games in 2023 and 2024, but ranked 13th (137.70) and 15th (131.20) in tight end scoring in PPR leagues. Last year, he had one highlight game (4/91/2) and more than four catches in two matchups (7/88 and 7/65). Pitts will be drafted more in a range with his previous two years’ stats, making him a more attractive player as a TE2.
In the end, the development of Michael Penix will drive this offense in yards and wins. Atlanta wants to control the clock with the run game and play better defense. Their third wide receiver (Ray-Ray McCloud – 62/686/1) had a career season at age 27, but the Falcons must find more help at wideout to up their success passing the ball.
