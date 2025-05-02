Ranking NFL Offenses: Los Angeles Chargers No. 18
The Chargers have a top NFL coach who knows how to win, an elite possession wide receiver, and two chain-moving running backs who help control the clock in the fourth quarter. The combination of Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris will take the top off a defense on play-action passes.
Los Angeles Chargers Starting Lineup
QB Justin Herbert
RB1 Omarion Hampton
RB2 Najee Harris
WR1 Ladd McConkey
WR2 Quentin Johnston
WR3 Mike Williams
TE Tyler Conklin
WR4 Tre Harris
No. 18 Los Angeles Chargers Outlook
Justin Herbert went from a high-volume passing quarterback in 2021 (672 attempts) and 2022 (699 attempts) to a game manager last season (504 passes). Despite his regression in passing chances, he set a career best in completions of 20 yards or more (54) and yards per pass attempt (7.7). His completion rate with the Chargers has been higher than 65.0% each year.
Despite his lower outlook, Herbert was the 12th-ranked quarterback in fantasy points (329.10). He scored higher than 25.00 fantasy points in five games (26.95, 28.35, 26.00, 27.25, and 31.50) with the latter three coming from Week 16 to Week 18. Over the first four weeks, Los Angeles averaged only 22.75 passes per game. Herbert was a losing fantasy quarterback over his first six games last season. The Chargers’ run-first profile paints him as a borderline top 12 fantasy quarterback, even with a better overall supporting cast.
Last season, Los Angeles’ backs rushed for 1,556 yards on 392 attempts with 14 touchdowns while gaining only 4.0 yards per carry. They finished with a league-low 43 catches for 270 yards and two touchdowns on 55 targets, accounting for 7% of their receiving yards.
Najee Harris has a proven NFL resume (four consecutive seasons with over 1,000 yards rushing), highlighted by his floor of 284 touches and no missed games in his career. In addition, he has 180 career catches for 1,149 yards and six scores.
Based on their improved running back talent, can the Chargers create 500 chances (435 in 2024) for their running backs this year? Harris should have a 1,200 combined yards floor with a chance at 10 touchdowns and 30 catches, painting him as a backend RB2 in PPR formats. In the results after the 2025 NFL Draft, Harris has slipped to a mid-tier RB3, creating some value.
Omarion Hampton was a smart addition by the Chargers. By drafting him, LA improved their running back depth and ceiling while also blocking other playoff teams from improving their run game with a high-upside three-down back. I expect him to get more than 200 touches in his rookie season, with his best fantasy value coming over the second half of the year. His skill set is similar to Najee Harris's, but Hampton is the more explosive player, and he will certainly upgrade LA’s receiving game at running back.
Over his first six games last season, Ladd McConkey delivered flex stats (24/265/2 on 39 targets) in PPR formats, which paralleled the poor output of Justin Herbert. He had a floor of six catches in seven of his final 11 starts, highlighted by his playoff game (9/197/1). McConkey finished the year ranked 14th in fantasy points (240.90) while posting three other winning days (6/111/2, 9/117, and 8/94/2). He projects to be a top 10 wide receiver drafted in 2025.
Quentin Johnston had some head-scratching drops in his second year with Los Angeles. In the end, his game reached a higher level (55/717/8), helped by a higher catch rate (60.4 – 56.7 in 2023). He missed two games midseason with an ankle issue. Johnston padded his stats with an excellent end to the regular season (13/186), but the Texans shut him out the following week in the playoffs. His only other big game came in Week 9 (4/118/1). The Chargers gave him six targets or fewer in 11 of his 16 games.
Adding Tre Harris clouds Johnston’s outlook and potential opportunity, but his experience should lead to him still earning WR2 targets in this offense.
Harris brings size with below-par wide receiver speed. His open-field running is a plus. He’ll rely on big plays in his rookie season to drive his fantasy value. I could see him being overpriced this draft season. Mike Williams will overlap his skill set while coming off a disastrous season. At the very least, he will get in the way of Harris’s chances.
The Chargers will use a rotation of tight ends this year, leading to no one being trusted weekly in the fantasy market. Tyler Conklin (51/449/4) didn’t fire with Aaron Rodgers behind center, and Will Dissly (50/481/2) was almost the same player. LA drafted Oronde Gadsden in the fifth round to compete for targets at tight end while having the stature of a big wide receiver (6’5” and 235 lbs.).
The best part of this offense will be its flexibility. If they need to attack with the pass, Los Angeles has the weapons to text a defense if they are trying to squeeze the box against the run. At the same time, the Chargers will be much better running the ball, especially in the red zone.
