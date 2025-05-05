Ranking NFL Offenses: Los Angeles Rams No. 16
The Rams didn’t have a first-round draft pick in 2025. Their first addition in this year’s draft was TE Terrance Ferguson, while throwing a draft at Jarquez Hunter (4th) and Konata Mumpfield (7th). Last season, Los Angeles slipped to 15th in offensive yards and 20th in points scored (367). They replaced Cooper Kupp in the offseason with Davante Adams.
Los Angeles Rams Starting Lineup
QB Matthew Stafford
RB1 Kyren Williams
RB2 Blake Corum
WR1 Puka Nacua
WR2 Davante Adams
WR3 Jordan Whittington
TE Tyler Higbee
WR4 Tutu Atwell
16. Los Angeles Rams Fantasy Outlook
Matthew Stafford has struggled to finish drives with touchdowns (24 and 20) over the past two seasons, leading to him being a mid-tier QB2 (263.30 fantasy points). He passed for over two touchdowns twice (279/4 and 295/4) while reaching 300 yards in two other matchups (320/2 and 324/2). Stafford scored fewer than 20.00 fantasy points in 12 of his 18 starts (including the postseason). Despite having two possible top 20 wide receivers, he ranks outside the first 24 quarterbacks in early May.
The two best assets for Kyren Williams come in scoring (31 touchdowns over his last 28 starts) and touches (350 in 2024 – 21.0 per game). On the downside, he had regression in his yards per rush (4.1 – 5.0 in 2023) and yards per catch (5.4 – 6.4 in 2023). The Rams continue to rank poorly in running back receiving production (47/280/2 on 55 targets).
Williams had his best showing in Week 2 (31.60) while scoring over 20.00 fantasy points in three other games (20.40, 22.60, and 23.70). His floor (15/86) was higher than 10.00 fantasy points in 17 of his 18 contests. This draft season, Williams projects to be a backend RB1 with touchdowns again, helping his value.
Blake Corum (58/207 with seven catches for 58 yards) failed to make an impact in his rookie campaign. He’ll compete with Jarquez Hunter for RB2 touches in 2025.
Puka Nacua left Week 1 (4/42) after 25 snaps with a knee injury, putting him on the sidelines for the next five games. Over 12 games, the Rams gave him WR1 targets (125 – 10.4), leading to 86 catches for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns with 11 rushes for 46 yards and a score. He scored fewer than 10.0 fantasy points in one matchup (1/11) when the Rams gave him only 35% of their snaps.
The missing link in Nacua’s stats is touchdowns (10 over 28 games). He’s gained over 100 yards receiving 13 times in his short career while offering a floor of seven catches in 15 matchups. His knee issues last year are a concern, but he gets many chances close to the line of scrimmage to pad his catch total in many games. Nacua is a high-floor player, and he ranks sixth at wide receiver in early May.
Davante Adams gives what the Rams lacked last year. They led the NFL in wide receiver catches (268), receiving yards (3,357), and targets (404), but finished mid-pack in touchdowns (17). Over his last 135 starts, Adams scored 99 times. If he hadn’t sat out three games in 2024, he would have reached 100 catches for the fifth consecutive year.
Over his final six games with the Jets, Adams averaged 22.43 fantasy points, showcasing his WR1 status. With Puka Nacua standing in his way for targets, he ranks 20th at wide receiver in early May.
Jordan Whittington has an excellent path to WR3 snaps in this offense. He teased in two games (6/62 and 7/89) in his rookie season while seeing more snaps with Puka Nacua injured. The Rams barely used him over their final 14 games while missing two matchups midseason with a shoulder issue.
After sitting out the first 14 games with his recovery from a torn ACL in his knee, Higbee was active in his final three games (5/46/1, 5/58, and 7/54/1). He starts 2025 at age 32, and the Rams added Terrance Ferguson (134/1,537/16 over 53 games at Oregon) to add youth and upside to their tight end position.
The Rams have the nucleus at running back and wide receiver to be competitive in the win column in 2025, but this team could go south in a hurry if Puca Nacua gets injured. Matthew Stafford is at the end of his quarterback run, and he does get nicked up during the season.
