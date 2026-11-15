Jarlin Susana, Welbyn Francisca Headline 2026 Arizona Fall League Award Winners

The 2026 Arizona Fall League season is officially wrapped up, which means it's time to highlight some of this year's best performers.

After the minor league season ended, several top prospects traveled to the desert to keep working on their craft over the past month. But only a few up-and-coming talents could take home the hardware this fall. Here are the major award winners for the 2026 Arizona Fall League season.

2026 Arizona Fall League award winners: MVP, Pitcher of the Year, more

Springfield Cardinals' Tai Peete takes an at-bat against the Amarillo Sod Poodles in Game two of the Texas League Championship series in Springfield, Missouri on Tuesday, Sept. 22. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MVP: Welbyn Francisca (Cleveland Guardians)

Offensive Player of the Year: Tai Peete (St. Louis Cardinals)

Pitcher of the Year: Jarlin Susana (Washington Nationals)

Defensive Player of the Year: Vance Honeycutt (Baltimore Orioles)

Breakout Player of the Year: Jack O’Dowd (Colorado Rockies)

Infielder Welbyn Francisca, the Guardians' No. 19 prospect on MLB Pipeline, took home MVP honors for the 2026 Arizona Fall League season. The 20-year-old led the league with a .427 batting average (32-for-75) and 29 RBIs in 17 games this fall. The switch-hitting infielder hit .272 with 19 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases in 79 minor league games this year.

Cardinals outfield prospect Tai Peete was named the 2026 Arizona Fall League Offensive Player of the Year. The 21-year-old had the fourth-highest batting average this fall, hitting .351 (27-for-77) in 19 games. He also swiped 20 bags, tying him for the most stolen bases in the 2026 Arizona Fall League season.

On the other side of the ball, Nationals right-hander Jarlin Susana won the Arizona Fall League's Pitcher of the Year award. The hard-throwing prospect had a 3.86 ERA in six starts this fall, racking up a league-leading 26 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings. This fall stint was undoubtedly important for the 22-year-old, who was sidelined until August and made just eight starts in the minors this year.

Orioles outfield prospect Vance Honeycutt was named Defensive Player of the Year in the Arizona Fall League. At the plate, Baltimore's 2024 first-round draft pick recorded the second-most walks this fall (23) and posted a 1.029 OPS. Meanwhile, Colorado prospect Jack O’Dowd earned Breakout Player of the Year honors after tying for the league lead in home runs (six) and hitting more doubles (eight) than anyone else in the 2026 Arizona Fall League season.