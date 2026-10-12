Probable Starting Pitchers for Dodgers and Brewers in NLCS Game 2

Last year, the Los Angeles Dodgers swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series. That won't be the case this season, however.

The Brewers beat the Dodgers 2-1 in Game 1 of the 2026 NLCS. With Milwaukee right-hander Jacob Misiorowski and Los Angeles left-hander Tarik Skubal starting on Sunday, runs were expected to be hard to come by. And while that turned out to be true, the starters were the only pitchers to give up runs in Game 1 of the NLCS. Misiorowski tossed 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball, while Skubal allowed two runs in five frames.

On paper, Monday's pitching matchup looks promising once again. Here are the pitchers who are scheduled to start Game 2 of the 2026 NLCS.

Dodgers

Oct 6, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers will now hand the ball to one of the most dominant postseason pitchers in recent memory to try to even the series. Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start for Los Angeles in Game 2 of the NLCS. The 28-year-old threw seven innings in Game 3 of the Dodgers' National League Division Series matchup with the Atlanta Braves, allowing just one run on four hits and one walk while striking out 10.

After his latest gem, Yamamoto now has a 2.14 ERA in 11 postseason games. The Dodgers will undoubtedly hope to get another strong playoff performance from the two-time All-Star. At the same time, though, Los Angeles can't afford to score just one run again on Monday, unless the right-hander throws a complete-game shutout.

Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) throws during the first inning of their National League Division Series game against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, October 4, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Dodgers are starting a pitcher with plenty of postseason experience, the Brewers are turning to a young hurler making his second career playoff appearance. Right-hander Logan Henderson is scheduled to start for Milwaukee in Game 2 of the NLCS. The 24-year-old made his MLB playoff debut in Game 2 of the Brewers' NLDS showdown with the San Diego Padres, tossing five innings and allowing just one earned run.

Henderson notably beat the Dodgers twice during the 2026 regular season. The 2021 fourth-round pick threw five scoreless frames against Los Angeles in May and outdueled Skubal with seven innings of one-run ball in August. But that also means the Dodgers' hitters have some experience facing the right-hander. Either way, Henderson vs. Yamamoto should be a thrilling pitching matchup.