Probable Starting Pitchers for Brewers and Dodgers in NLCS Game 1

One of the most highly anticipated matchups of the 2026 MLB postseason is officially set to begin with a thrilling battle between aces.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers will kick off their National League Championship Series showdown on Sunday. The Dodgers advanced to the next round of the playoffs by eliminating the Atlanta Braves, while the Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 in the National League Division Series. And now, baseball fans will be treated to a rematch of the 2025 NLCS, where Los Angeles swept Milwaukee in four games.

Here are the expected starting pitchers for both teams in Game 1 of the 2026 NLCS.

Brewers

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts after pitching in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres in game one of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers will unsurprisingly start right-hander Jacob Misiorowski in Game 1 of the NLCS. The presumptive 2026 National League Cy Young Award winner made his first postseason start in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Padres, tossing four innings and allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six.

Misiorowski faced the Dodgers in August and earned the win after throwing six innings of one-run ball. The hard-throwing righty also pitched five innings of relief against Los Angeles in Milwaukee's Game 3 loss during the 2025 NLCS. The young hurler gave up one earned run on three hits and one walk but struck out nine Dodgers in his longest postseason outing to date.

This could easily be considered the biggest start in Misiorowski's young career so far. The 24-year-old will look to help the Brewers begin this best-of-seven series on a strong note.

Dodgers

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts during the fifth inning of game one of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Misiorowski is expected to win the 2026 NL Cy Young Award, the Dodgers will hand the ball to the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner on Sunday. Left-hander Tarik Skubal is scheduled to start Game 1 of the 2026 NLCS for Los Angeles.

Skubal looked sharp in his first postseason start with the Dodgers, tossing six innings and striking out seven while allowing just one run on two hits and two walks. Like Misiorowski, the former Detroit Tigers ace also faced the Brewers in August. Milwaukee right-hander Logan Henderson outdueled the southpaw, who gave up only one earned run in six innings.

Misiorowski vs. Skubal could be one of the best pitching matchups of the postseason. Whichever team can scratch across a run or two against either ace might earn a 1-0 lead in the 2026 NLCS.