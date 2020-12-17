Beyond The Baseline Tennis Podcast: Five Storylines for 2021

On this week's episode, host Jon Wertheim and senior editor Jamie Lisanti share their final thoughts on the 2020 season, including the major winners and how tennis fared during a tumultuous year. Wertheim and Lisanti also look ahead to next season to discuss 2021's top storylines, including the schedule for the beginning of the season; Roger Federer's injury and return; Naomi Osaka's next steps and much more.

Listen to Beyond the Baseline with Jon Wertheim

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com