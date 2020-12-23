SI.com
Open Floor NBA Podcast: Coaches on the hot seat and Top 100 of 2021 debates

On this episode of SI's NBA show find out which coaches have their jobs on the line, which players are coming and going, MVP predictions, and more!
Ben Golliver and Michael Pina gear up for opening week with a breakdown of the new extensions given to Rudy Gobert and Kyle Kuzma. From there, they shift into a conversation about NBA coaches on the hot seat? What does Mike Budenholzer need to do to keep his job in Milwaukee? Are Lloyd Pierce and Ryan Saunders facing new pressure? Can Washington's Scott Brooks earn a new contract in his lame-duck year? They close with three debates to tease Ben's upcoming Top 100 Players of 2021 rankings list. Who would you take: Giannis Antetokounmpo or Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry or Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard or Nikola Jokic?

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

