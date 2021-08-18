The Mailbag Opens, Mac Jones Rules the World, Madness Ensues

Jenny, Conor and Gary rip open the mailbag one more time before the regular season starts, and everyone is talking about Mac Jones. Or, at least three people are talking about Mac Jones toward the top of the show.



After that, a buffalo wing heat index on everyone’s dark-horse picks, a discussion of what homefield advantage means, whether the Fangio/Staley-style defenses age better than the Seattle-style Cover-3 did, our favorite stats and what non-special-teams positions we could survive playing for a single play in the NFL.



Plus, running down your nickname suggestions as Conor and Gary truly lose it in a moment of—depending on your perspective—anticomedy or noncomedy. And the dramatic reveal of the question very few have been asking: Why were the division-preview shows ordered the way they were?



Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at Gary, Jenny and Conor.

