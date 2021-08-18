August 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
The Mailbag Opens, Mac Jones Rules the World, Madness Ensues | NFL Deep Dive
The Mailbag Opens, Mac Jones Rules the World, Madness Ensues | NFL Deep Dive

The Mailbag Opens, Mac Jones Rules the World, Madness Ensues | NFL Deep Dive

Preseason headlines and the weirdest nicknames in the NFL. Plus, the MMQB team is standing by for your questions!
Author:
, and
Publish date:
Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass during the first half against Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Jenny, Conor and Gary rip open the mailbag one more time before the regular season starts, and everyone is talking about Mac Jones. Or, at least three people are talking about Mac Jones toward the top of the show.

After that, a buffalo wing heat index on everyone’s dark-horse picks, a discussion of what homefield advantage means, whether the Fangio/Staley-style defenses age better than the Seattle-style Cover-3 did, our favorite stats and what non-special-teams positions we could survive playing for a single play in the NFL.

Plus, running down your nickname suggestions as Conor and Gary truly lose it in a moment of—depending on your perspective—anticomedy or noncomedy. And the dramatic reveal of the question very few have been asking: Why were the division-preview shows ordered the way they were?

Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at Gary, Jenny and Conor.

Listen to The MMQB NFL Podcast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com

YOU MAY LIKE

Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass during the first half against Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Mailbag Opens, Mac Jones Rules the World, Madness Ensues

Preseason headlines and the weirdest nicknames in the NFL. Plus, the MMQB team is standing by for your questions!

Draymond Green (23) and Kevin Durant (35) with the Warriors.
NBA

KD and Green Say Kerr, Myers Caused Warriors' Split

During a one-on-one interview, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant cleared the air on their infamous on-the-court confrontation and why Durant left the Warriors.

Carli-Lloyd-USWNT-Podcast-Arms-Up
Soccer

USWNT to Face Paraguay, South Korea in Lloyd's Farewell Matches

The U.S. will head to the midwest for four matches, including Carli Lloyd's final one in Minnesota.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football ADP: Backup Quarterbacks Breakdown

A closer look at fantasy football's backup quarterbacks draft value, potential, average draft position and outlook for the 2021 NFL season

scott-frost-nebraska
College Football

Report: Frost Under Investigation for NCAA Violations

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is reportedly under investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games.

white-sox-corn
MLB

Corn Was the Photographic MVP of ‘Field of Dreams’ Game

David E. Klutho was in Iowa to cover the event.

Aug 8, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell (4) adjusts his cap after issuing a walk to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the fourth inning at Petco Park.
Play
MLB

Can the Padres Hold Their Playoff Spot?

San Diego’s postseason odds have dropped from 92% to 47% over the last three weeks. How bad can this get?

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Play
Gambling

Using Sports Betting Passing Yard Projections to Find Successful Fantasy Quarterbacks

A sports betting outlook using odds for the NFL passing yards leader can help you formulate fantasy football quarterback rankings