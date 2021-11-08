Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Jordan Love’s Chaotic Debut, Titans Find Answers No One Expected | The MMQB
Publish date:

NFL's Week 9 was filled with upsets, missing superstars and much more
Author:
, and

We hit the (kinda) halfway point of the regular season with a Sunday full of upsets, but the week’s headlining game ended up being nothing like it was supposed to be.

Jenny and Gary break down Jordan Love’s underwhelming start in Kansas City, but also why there’s nothing you can really say about the quarterback’s long-term prospects after Aaron Rodgers’s positive COVID-19 test forced him into action. Also, a discussion of a Chiefs offense that still isn’t quite there.

Then, a look at the Titans' defense dominating in L.A. as the absence of Derrick Henry doesn’t factor in at all, the Broncos' defense forces a rough day for Dak Prescott (but could the QB’s calf injury have something to do with it?), and the Browns finally get a couple turnovers in a dominant performance to beat the Bengals.

Plus, Colt McCoy has the answers in San Francisco, the Jaguars' defense steps up and stuns the Bills, the Saints’ head-scratching lack of Taysom Hill in a loss to the Falcons, Mike Zimmer plays it safe in another heartbreaking Vikings loss, and much more.

Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI, @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr

