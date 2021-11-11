NFL Midterms: A Remembrance of Preseason Predictions | The MMQB

With the midpoint of the 2021 season officially upon us, Jenny, Conor and Gary take an opportunity to look back at both the season’s first half and their predictions from the summer when we were all younger and a little more naive.



Discussions about the disappointing Dolphins, the pleasant surprise that is the 2021 Bengals, the stunningly slow start for the Trevor Lawrence–led Jaguars, the Saints QB situation, and maybe—just maybe—a good time to hop on the Jets’ bandwagon?



What was the biggest surprise of the 2021 season so far? What developments are we most intrigued by for the season’s second half? And what were our most accurate—and therefore favorite—predictions?



Then, each host has a chance to stick with, revise or (maybe) add to their preseason Super Bowl prediction from the summer.



Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI, @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr.

