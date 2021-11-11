Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
NFL Midterms: A Remembrance of Preseason Predictions | The MMQB
Publish date:

NFL Midterms: A Remembrance of Preseason Predictions | The MMQB

Midseason NFL update, Super Bowl predictions, who's on the rise/fall and much more.
Author:
, and

Midseason NFL update, Super Bowl predictions, who's on the rise/fall and much more.

With the midpoint of the 2021 season officially upon us, Jenny, Conor and Gary take an opportunity to look back at both the season’s first half and their predictions from the summer when we were all younger and a little more naive.

Discussions about the disappointing Dolphins, the pleasant surprise that is the 2021 Bengals, the stunningly slow start for the Trevor Lawrence–led Jaguars, the Saints QB situation, and maybe—just maybe—a good time to hop on the Jets’ bandwagon?

What was the biggest surprise of the 2021 season so far? What developments are we most intrigued by for the season’s second half? And what were our most accurate—and therefore favorite—predictions?

Then, each host has a chance to stick with, revise or (maybe) add to their preseason Super Bowl prediction from the summer.

Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI, @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr.

Listen to The MMQB Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

SI Recommends

YOU MAY LIKE

Cincinnati Bengals
Podcasts

NFL Midterms: A Remembrance of Preseason Predictions | The MMQB

Midseason NFL update, Super Bowl predictions, who's on the rise/fall and much more.

Nov 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3), guard Tyger Campbell (10), guard Jake Kyman (13), guard Jaylen Clark (0), guard Peyton Watson (23) and center Myles Johnson (15) during a time out on the court in the second half against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners at Pauley Pavilion.
Play
Betting

Villanova at UCLA Men's College Basketball Betting Preview: Odds, Analysis and Picks

A betting preview of the Friday night battle between No. 2 UCLA and No. 4 Villanova.

100-influential-ndidi-massay
Tech & Media

Ndidi Massay is Driving Diversity and Transformation at CBS Sports

In her role as vice president of workplace culture and diversity initiatives for CBS Sports, the former college softball catcher is driving change within the workplace—and beyond.

randy-gregory-cowboys
NFL

Cowboys DE Gregory to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Strain

The Cowboys will be without one of their best pass rushers through the rest of November.

Steve Sarkisian
College Football

Sarkisian Addresses Video of Texas Coach Berating Team

Sark finally discussed the controversial video.

Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims
College Football

Expert Picks: Playoff Contenders Hit Road in Week 11

Several top-10 teams face a critical test away from home. Who has the edge in 16 games this weekend?

Panel of illustrations from Michael Kingston's "Headlocked" comic
Play
Wrestling

‘Headlocked’ Marries Complementary Worlds of Wrestling and Comics

A portion of the proceeds will help cover indie wrestler Danhausen’s medical bills after he broke his leg.

Jordan Allen
Play
College Football

Coveted DB Recruit Jordan Allen Eyeing December Decision

Former Penn State football commitment still hearing from handful of programs