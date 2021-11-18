Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
How We Arrived at the Future of Quarterbacking | The MMQB
Publish date:

How We Arrived at the Future of Quarterbacking | The MMQB

The MMQB team dives into the evolution of QBs and why the position has never been stronger.
Author:
, and

The MMQB team dives into the evolution of QBs and why the position has never been stronger.

"It happens so often that you might not even take much notice anymore. A scramble concluding with an off-balance throw that lands directly on-target downfield. A sidearm sling to work the ball through an impossibly narrow throwing lane. A jump pass from a collapsed pocket, the ball flying further than what would seem to be biomechanically possible.

"Ten, maybe even five, years ago you’d only see a couple plays like this over the course of an NFL season; now, you’re seeing a handful of them seemingly every week. And, it turns out, that’s not by accident."

Conor joins Jenny and Gary to discuss his SI cover story on the quarterback evolution, and coaching revolution, that has swept through all levels of football faster than anyone could have imagined. And how, just a few years after it looked like the NFL was in the midst of a quarterback crisis, it now seems like the position is stronger than ever.

SI Recommends

Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI, @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr.

Listen to The MMQB Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

YOU MAY LIKE

texas tech helmet
College Football

Big 12 Suspends Texas Tech Announcers for Officiating Comments

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby called Texas Tech radio announcers' comments "contrary to expected levels of respect and professionalism."

lincoln riley
College Football

Riley to LSU Rumors Persist Despite Denial of Interest

The head coach reaffirmed Tuesday he's committed to Oklahoma, but rumors continue to surface.

Cy Young 2021
MLB

Cy Young Awards: Ray Wins AL, Burnes Edges Wheeler in NL

Ray led the American League in ERA, strikeouts and WHIP, while Corbin Burnes narrowly topped Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler in the National League.

serena williams
Tennis

Serena Williams Still Haunted By 2001 Indian Wells Incident

"I remember sitting in the bathroom thinking, 'Wait, I'm not gonna go back.'"

Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
College Football

Brady Quinn Flabbergasted By Matt Campbell's Title Comments

The Iowa State head coach said the Big 12 title was not a goal of his.

Basketballs used during the 2019 men's NCAA basketball tournament.
College Basketball

NCAA Women's Tournament Expands from 64 to 68 Teams

The change will take effect this season.

mel tucker
College Football

The Two Donors Funding Mel Tucker's Reported $95M Offer

The financiers of Tucker's nearly nine-figure contract extension are both Michigan State alumni.

justin-verlander
MLB

Report: Justin Verlander to Return to Astros on One-Year Deal

He will reportedly have a player option for a second year.