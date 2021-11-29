The Many Regrets of Week 12 | The MMQB

We start things off with the Sunday-night game in Baltimore, where the Browns’ passing offense (and, therefore, entire offense) was revealed as downright dysfunctional in a loss to the Ravens. And while the Ravens didn’t fare much better against a Browns defense that has been built to stop their all-world quarterback, Baltimore still had Lamar Jackson on its side.

Also, a look at how the Packers moved to 9–3 with a convincing win over a Rams team that still hasn’t found its way with its big-name acquisitions, the 49ers continue to recapture their 2019 offensive form in rolling for a third straight week, the Bucs get a little help in the form of some sloppy Indy turnovers and some questionable officiating in coming back to beat the Colts, and the Bengals simply blast the Steelers for a third straight time.

Plus, the latest weirdness from the Texans, what it means that Kliff Kingsbury got sucked into the college-coaching carousel and much more!

