The Many Regrets of Week 12 | The MMQB

November 29, 2021
Week 12 of the NFL season was full of uneven action, ugly offense and unexplainable errors as teams look to survive the last third of the regular season.
We start things off with the Sunday-night game in Baltimore, where the Browns’ passing offense (and, therefore, entire offense) was revealed as downright dysfunctional in a loss to the Ravens. And while the Ravens didn’t fare much better against a Browns defense that has been built to stop their all-world quarterback, Baltimore still had Lamar Jackson on its side.

Also, a look at how the Packers moved to 9–3 with a convincing win over a Rams team that still hasn’t found its way with its big-name acquisitions, the 49ers continue to recapture their 2019 offensive form in rolling for a third straight week, the Bucs get a little help in the form of some sloppy Indy turnovers and some questionable officiating in coming back to beat the Colts, and the Bengals simply blast the Steelers for a third straight time.

Plus, the latest weirdness from the Texans, what it means that Kliff Kingsbury got sucked into the college-coaching carousel and much more!

Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI, @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr.

