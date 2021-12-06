The Games That Melted Our Icy Hearts | The MMQB

Jenny, Conor and Gary start with a throwback rivalry game in Pittsburgh, where Ben Roethlisberger turned back the clock (for at least a quarter) and the Steelers pulled off the upset. What’s next for an otherwise frustrating offense? And where do we fall on John Harbaugh’s decision to go for two and the win after the game’s last touchdown?

Then, a discussion of the Chiefs’ rising defense and still-stalling offense, how the Lions got on the board and what the loss means for the Vikings’ playoff hopes, and how the Seahawks knocked off the 49ers and the Chargers topped the Bengals in downright wacky games.

Plus, whether the Bucs will continue to enable Antonio Brown after his latest suspension, the Panthers’ decision to fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady after not providing him with a quarterback and more!

Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI, @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr.

