Game Night: Stumping Stats Edition | The MMQB

In light of the Patriots’ unique statistical profile in the windy Monday night victory over the Bills in Buffalo, Jenny, Conor and Gary decided to unleash a new game show on the world.

In it, each host asks for statistical leaders—sometimes players, sometimes teams—in three categories. Then, the other two hosts must collaborate and make their guesses. Each wrong answer scores a point for the host who asked the question.

Who is the NFL’s most accurate play-action passer? Which defense forces the highest percentage of three-and-outs? Who clocked the fastest speed as a ballcarrier this season?

Join us and play along (on your own, we can’t hear you and also podcasts are not live), enjoy the mind-blowing stats and learn a few life lessons along the way.

