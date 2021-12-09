Game Night: Stumping Stats Edition | The MMQB

Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
A Patriots-Bills recap, plus join the MMQB team for an NFL game show and test your football knowledge with us!
In light of the Patriots’ unique statistical profile in the windy Monday night victory over the Bills in Buffalo, Jenny, Conor and Gary decided to unleash a new game show on the world.

In it, each host asks for statistical leaders—sometimes players, sometimes teams—in three categories. Then, the other two hosts must collaborate and make their guesses. Each wrong answer scores a point for the host who asked the question.

Who is the NFL’s most accurate play-action passer? Which defense forces the highest percentage of three-and-outs? Who clocked the fastest speed as a ballcarrier this season?

Join us and play along (on your own, we can’t hear you and also podcasts are not live), enjoy the mind-blowing stats and learn a few life lessons along the way.

Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI, @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr.

