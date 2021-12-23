Open Floor: The Ultimate Christmas Day NBA Preview

Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
The Ultimate Christmas Day NBA Preview
Make sure to catch these "can't-miss" NBA games Christmas Day. Plus, analyzing some rosters in shambles.
On today's episode, Michael and Chris preview the NBA's Christmas Day schedule by ranking all five matchups from least to most anticipated. How will health and safety protocols impact who is and isn't available? Can Lakers vs. Nets live up to the hype? How awesome will Suns vs. Warriors be? And what matchup that isn't scheduled do they most wish was? Also, the triumphant return of Open Floor's Rip City Royston Report!

