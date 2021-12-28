On Christmas Warmth and Ice-Cold Revenge | The MMQB NFL Podcast

Jenny, Conor and Gary launch into the Week 16 show with a look at the Bills’ revenge game in Foxboro. The Patriots had few answers for Josh Allen, especially as an unexpected weapon emerged with a career game for Buffalo. Plus, what to make of this Patriots offense after another disappointing performance in December.

Then, what to draw from the Cowboys’ spectacular shellacking of Washington on Sunday night—is it time to put Dallas in the same class of the NFC elite? How the Chargers went to Houston and got their butts handed to them (and why David Culley is making, maybe, a half-serious Coach of the Year bid?), the superstardom of Joe Burrow and the impressive resilience of the Raiders.

Finally, a breakdown of the Saturday games, including the downs of Baker Mayfield and the ups of Carson Wentz, then the latest round of Antonio Brown absurdity in Tampa, a good day for the Jets, the legacy of Urban Meyer and the always-underprepared Jaguars, and the anger and sadness of the Falcons-Lions matchup.

Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI, @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr.