Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
The Impact of Brian Flores’s Lawsuit | The MMQB NFL Podcast

The Impact of Brian Flores’s Lawsuit | The MMQB NFL Podcast

Brian Flores’s racial discrimination lawsuit, Belichicks texts, Washington's new name and more

Brian Flores’s racial discrimination lawsuit, Belichicks texts, Washington's new name and more

Tuesday’s revelation that former Dolphins coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL for racial discrimination rocked the football world. Conor and Gary are joined by special guest SI senior writer John Gonzalez to discuss, among other things: the impact of the suit from a big-picture standpoint, the fact that it’s Flores sticking his neck out, why the Rooney Rule isn’t working, and the potential fallout for both Flores, minority coaching candidates and the NFL as a whole. Will the league take a long look at its hiring process, or will it be more of the same?

Also, the role tanking plays in all of this, and the Bill Belichick texts (and the theories of how he mixed up two of his former assistants).

Plus, a discussion of the newly-named Washington Commanders, and the underwhelmed feelings it sparks.

SI Recommends

Have a comment, critique or question for a future mailbag? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI or @ConorOrr.

Listen to The MMQB NFL Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

YOU MAY LIKE

Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star Game MVP trophy
NBA

Behind the Redesign of the Kobe Bryant Trophy

The revamped NBA All-Star Game MVP trophy celebrates its namesake with a design by artist Victor Solomon.

dCOValmichaels_H
Play
NFL

Super Bowl LVI Is Likely Al Michaels’s NBC Swan Song—and His Last Game on TV

The legendary NFL broadcaster goes deep on his career. But is he headed to Amazon Prime? He prefers not to use periods.

Costa Rica playing Jamaica in a World Cup qualifier.
Soccer

Costa Rica Disputes Report It Played WC Qualifier With COVID-19-Positive Players

Jamaica lost to Costa Rica and was eliminated from contention for a spot the 2022 World Cup as a result.

Bill Fitch at a podium.
NBA

Hall of Fame NBA Coach Bill Fitch Dies at 89

He coached five different franchises throughout his more than two-decade-long career.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Five-Round Mock Draft

Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler and Najee Harris are atop this early 2022 mock draft.

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts with Trae Young s brother Tim after the Hawks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA

What Should the Hawks Do at the Trade Deadline?

Teams will be calling Atlanta at the deadline, but the Hawks might not have to search far to save their season.

simidele-adeagbo-lead
Play
Olympics

IOC’s Quota Decision Sends a Message to Black Winter Athletes

Despite calls to reinstate spots in bobsleigh and skeleton, there will be no sliding sport athletes from African delegations at the 2022 Games in Beijing.

dCOVmedalpicks_H
Play
Olympics

SI Picks Every Medal at the 2022 Olympics

Who will win in Beijing? SI’s expert predicts the podium for all 109 events at the Winter Games.