The Impact of Brian Flores’s Lawsuit | The MMQB NFL Podcast

Tuesday’s revelation that former Dolphins coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL for racial discrimination rocked the football world. Conor and Gary are joined by special guest SI senior writer John Gonzalez to discuss, among other things: the impact of the suit from a big-picture standpoint, the fact that it’s Flores sticking his neck out, why the Rooney Rule isn’t working, and the potential fallout for both Flores, minority coaching candidates and the NFL as a whole. Will the league take a long look at its hiring process, or will it be more of the same?

Also, the role tanking plays in all of this, and the Bill Belichick texts (and the theories of how he mixed up two of his former assistants).

Plus, a discussion of the newly-named Washington Commanders, and the underwhelmed feelings it sparks.

Have a comment, critique or question for a future mailbag? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI or @ConorOrr.

