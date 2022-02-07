How Super Bowl LVI Could Be Lost | The MMQB NFL Podcast

The Rams are—rightfully—the favorites in Super Bowl LVI. Most of the scenarios that have them losing involve Joe Burrow’s superpowers. On this show, Conor and Gary look past that and discuss how *else* L.A. could suffer an upset loss. In other words: a talk about how the Rams suck.

First, their struggle to tackle (sometimes) and how they can be out-physicaled by a Bengals offensive line that has some issues in pass protection but is sometimes pretty O.K. in the run game. And what are the chances the Bengals’ pass rush can take over this game against a Rams offensive line that’s had some ups and downs?

Of course, the biggest mismatch in this game is the Rams’ front four going against a really porous right side of the Cincinnati O-line. How can the Bengals handle Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Leonard Floyd and Greg Gaines on Sunday?

Plus, a discussion of two more head-coaching hires. The Vikings pluck from the Sean McVay coaching tree to get Kevin O’Connell; what does that mean for Kirk Cousins in the short- and long-term? And the Jaguars settle on a professional football coach this time around; a look at the long process that led to Doug Pederson.

