Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
RACING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Formula One Has No Plans of Holding Russian GP in Foreseeable Future

Drivers take the start during the Russian Formula One Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Sochi, Russia, on Sept. 26, 2021.

Formula One announced on Thursday that it “terminated” its contract with the promoter of the Russian Grand Prix.

“It means that Russia will no longer have a race in the future,” the sport said in a statement. The move comes on the heels of this year's Russian Grand Prix being canceled amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. FIA. The governing body of Formula One, announced earlier this week that the reason for canceling the event was because of “force majeure.”

But that was not the only move FIA made in light of the Russia-Ukraine war. It decided to allow Russian and Belarusian drivers to compete under a neutral flag, which is different than the IOC's recommendation for all sports to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competition.

SI Recommends

Meanwhile, Motorsport UK made the decision on Wednesday to ban Russian and Belarusian license holders from competing in the United Kingdom.

“The entire Motorsport UK community condemns the acts of war by Russia and Belarus in Ukraine and expresses its solidarity and support towards all those affected by the ongoing conflict,“ David Richards CBE, who is the chair of Motorsport UK, said in a statement. “We stand united with the people of Ukraine and the motorsport community following the invasion and the unacceptable actions that have unfolded.

“This is a time for the international motorsport community to act and show support for the people of Ukraine and our colleagues at the Federation Automobile d’Ukraine (FAU).”

More Racing Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Sky guards Allie Quigley (14) and Courtney Vandersloot (22).
Play
WNBA

Report: Two Sky Players Leaving Russia, Returning to U.S.

On Sunday it was reported that several WNBA players were considering leaving Russia.

By Joseph Salvador
Ja Morant and Jayson Tatum
NBA

Where Do Surging Celtics, Grizzlies Rank Among Title Contenders?

Plus, would you rather build a team around Ja Morant or Jayson Tatum?

By SI Staff
Targeting in college football
College Football

Targeting Not Going Away, and Neither Is the Debate And Criticism Around the Rule

Data has shown targeting penalties have reduced the number of concussions in college football, but the in-game cost of the calls are still at the heart of the debate.

By Ross Dellenger
trey_mcbride_110621
Play
Fantasy

2022 NFL Draft: Top Tight End Prospects Could Provide Fantasy Value

Which of these players could be the next Kyle Pitts?

By Matt De Lima
NCAAF National Championship
Extra Mustard

Phil Steele Drops College Football AP Preseason Top 10 Prediction

Steele is famous for correctly guessing which teams will make up the AP Preseason Top 10.

By Daniel Chavkin
dmitry-bivol
Boxing

Dmitry Bivol Just Wants the War in Ukraine to End

The Russian light heavyweight champ’s bout with Canelo Álvarez is still on—for now.

By Chris Mannix
Formula 1 Pre Season Test 2022 Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing looks on during Day Two of F1 Testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 24, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.
Racing

Verstappen’s New Deal Keeps Him at Red Bull Until His 30s

The 24-year-old is coming off of his first F1 World Champion title.

By Madeline Coleman
Meghan McPeak
Media

Meghan McPeak Is Living Her Dream As a Play-by-Play Broadcaster

Making history as part of the first all-woman ensemble to call an NBA game was never the plan. But the Canada native is enjoying making strides and space for the next generation of female voices in sports, with the help of a strong sisterhood.

By Bryna Jean-Marie