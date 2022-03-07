Kyle Busch Furious After Alex Bowman's Win in Las Vegas: ‘Bulls---!’

Alex Bowman's win at the Penzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday was not without drama—or apparent controversy, at least from the perspective of Kyle Busch.

With two-and-a-half laps to go, it appeared that Busch was well positioned to cross the finish line first. But a crash between Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace brought out a caution flag, giving the field—including Bowman—an opportunity to get new tires. Bowman eventually overtook Busch and the rest of the competition to secure the victory in overtime, much to the chagrin of Busch.

Busch ended up coming in fourth place, and after the race he had some choice words that were picked up over his team's radio.

“Same f---ing guy who backs into every f---ing win that he ever f---ing gets, backs into another f---ing win,” Busch said, per NASCAR.

Busch is a Las Vegas native, so a win there would have meant something special to him. While losing certainly hurts, it appears that he's taken an extra issue with the fact that it was Bowman who ended up with the victory.

The next Cup series race is set for Sunday, when the Ruoff Mortgage 500 will be run at Phoenix Raceway.

