Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
RACING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Haas F1 Makes Decision About Title Sponsor, Uralkali

F1 Barcelona Pre Season Tests Tag 2 Nikita Mazepin (RUS) Haas F1 Team; F1 Barcelona Pre Season Tests am 23.02.2022

Haas F1 has made a decision about its title sponsor, Uralkali. 

The team is dropping the Russian company, owned by Vladimir Putin associate Dmitry Mazepin, as its title sponsor, it announced on Saturday morning. It has also terminated the contract of Mazepin's son Nikita, a driver for the team.

As previously reported by ESPN, Dmitry was one of the business leaders who met with Putin last week about the sanctions on Russia.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and later that day, Haas F1 announced it was dropping its Uralkali livery for the third day of preseason testing at Circuit de Barcelona—Catalunya, electing to drive a plain white car instead.

SI Recommends

The next day, team principal Guenther Steiner told reporters that they would “work” on the sponsorship deal the following week, and later added that Nikita Mazepin's status as a driver for the team “needs to be resolved.

“Not everything depends from us here what is happening. There's governments involved, I have no power over them, and we also need to see how the situation develops in Ukraine.”

Haas F1, and his future with the team has been up in the air since the invasion. Although FIA decided to allow Russian and Belarusian drivers to compete under a neutral flag, not everyone agreed with the move. On Wednesday, Motorsport UK announced it was banning Russian and Belarusian license holders from competing in the United Kingdom.

Even if Mazepin remains with Haas F1, it is likely he would not be able to compete in July’s British Grand Prix unless the situation changes. 

More Racing Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2021, 11/12/2021 Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island 11th December 2021 Nikita Mazepin (RUS), Haas VF-21
Racing

Mazepin Released From Haas F1 Amid Russia-Ukraine War

The driver’s future was in question as Motorsport UK banned Russian and Belarusian license holders from competing in the United Kingdom.

By Madeline Coleman
SI_Shaq_50th_Birthday_00005
NBA

Shaq Through the Years: Celebrating the Big Man's 50th Birthday

The Big Aristotle, The Diesel, Superman—the list of Shaq's nicknames goes on. And so do the memories during a Hall of Fame career as we look back on his birthday milestone.

By SI Staff
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws the football prior to a game against the Dolphins.
NFL

Lamar Jackson Says Racial Bias Against Black QB’s ‘Still There’ in NFL

The Ravens signal-caller explained that the historical bias is one of the reasons he needs to win a Super Bowl.

By Zach Koons
USATSI_13951250 (1)
Golf

Pat Perez: Jon Rahm Wants To Pass Tiger Woods’s Major Total

Rahm earned his first major win at the U.S. Open last year.

By Jelani Scott
cam-johnson
NBA

Cam Johnson Banks in Buzzer Beater to Lift Suns Over Knicks

Johnson scored a game-high 38 points to lead the Suns over the Knicks in Phoenix on Friday night.

By Mike McDaniel
Pat McAfee
Extra Mustard

Watch: Pat McAfee Learns Opponent for WrestleMania

The former NFL punter and media personality will take the ring against Austin Theory on April 2.

By Mike McDaniel
Kim Mulkey
Extra Mustard

Kim Mulkey Loses Cool at Ref During Kentucky’s Upset Over LSU

Mulkey made sure to let the referee know she didn’t agree with a no-call late in the game.

By Daniel Chavkin
bronny-james
Play
Extra Mustard

TNT Set Erupts After Charles Barkley’s Bronny James Joke

Barkley asked if Bronny would start on the Lakers this year after the team continues its slide.

By Mike McDaniel