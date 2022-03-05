IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

Haas F1 has made a decision about its title sponsor, Uralkali.

The team is dropping the Russian company, owned by Vladimir Putin associate Dmitry Mazepin, as its title sponsor, it announced on Saturday morning. It has also terminated the contract of Mazepin's son Nikita, a driver for the team.

As previously reported by ESPN, Dmitry was one of the business leaders who met with Putin last week about the sanctions on Russia.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and later that day, Haas F1 announced it was dropping its Uralkali livery for the third day of preseason testing at Circuit de Barcelona—Catalunya, electing to drive a plain white car instead.

The next day, team principal Guenther Steiner told reporters that they would “work” on the sponsorship deal the following week, and later added that Nikita Mazepin's status as a driver for the team “needs to be resolved.

“Not everything depends from us here what is happening. There's governments involved, I have no power over them, and we also need to see how the situation develops in Ukraine.”

Haas F1, and his future with the team has been up in the air since the invasion. Although FIA decided to allow Russian and Belarusian drivers to compete under a neutral flag, not everyone agreed with the move. On Wednesday, Motorsport UK announced it was banning Russian and Belarusian license holders from competing in the United Kingdom.

Even if Mazepin remains with Haas F1, it is likely he would not be able to compete in July’s British Grand Prix unless the situation changes.

More Racing Coverage: