Formula One Drivers Speak Out Against Russia-Ukraine War

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN - MARCH 09: F1 drivers pose with a banner promoting peace and sympathy with Ukraine prior to F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 09, 2022 in Bahrain, Bahrain.

As Formula One drivers and teams gather in Bahrain for the next round of preseason testing, there is one matter on everyone's mind—the Russia-Ukraine war. 

The drivers gathered to show solidarity, positing photos on social media in their “No War” T-shirts and the hashtag #racingunited. 

All competitors were present for the display of unity except Lewis Hamilton, whose flight was delayed en route to Bahrain. He apologized for missing the group photo and posted a message of the photo on his Instagram story, saying, in part, “Great to see our sport coming together in this way.”  

The united stand comes as Russia continues to attack Ukraine, starting late last month when it invaded the neighboring country. FIA decided to allow Russian and Belarusian drivers to compete under a neutral flag, but days later, Haas F1 terminated its contract with Russian driver Nikita Mazepin and title sponsor Uralkali. The team announced this week that Kevin Magnussen would fill the vacated seat starting this season

