Danica Patrick Receives Positive Reviews from Her NASCAR Broadcasting Debut
Kevin Magnussen Returns to Haas F1, Replaces Sacked Nikita Mazepin

Haas F1 Team announced who would be filling its vacant seat a day before preseason testing in Bahrain is slated to begin. 

Kevin Magnussen has returned to the team for his fifth season, replacing Nikita Mazepin and joining Mick Schumacher for the 2022 season. According to the announcement, it is a multiyear contract with the Danish veteran. 

“I’m delighted to welcome Kevin Magnussen back to Haas F1 Team,” said Guenther Steiner, team principal of Haas F1 Team. “When looking for a driver who could bring value to the team, not to mention a wealth of Formula 1 experience, Kevin was a straightforward decision for us. Kevin’s immediate availability means we can tap into him as a resource for pre-season testing alongside both Mick Schumacher and Pietro Fittipaldi. Pietro’s going to be first in this week with half a day’s running at the test on Thursday – that’s a great opportunity for him, with Mick and Kevin doing the rest ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.”

The 29-year-old has totaled 119 career Formula 1 starts, including podium finishes. Magnussen last competed for Haas from 2017–20, and according to BBC, he negotiated his release from endurance racing commitments with Chip Ganassi Racing in the US and Peugeot in Europe. 

“I was obviously very surprised but equally very excited to receive the call from Haas F1 Team,” Magnussen said in the team's press release. “I was looking in a different direction regarding my commitments for 2022 but the opportunity to return to compete in Formula 1, and with a team I know extremely well, was simply too appealing. I really have to say thank you to both Peugeot and Chip Ganassi Racing for releasing me promptly – both are great organizations.

"Naturally, I also want to thank Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner for the chance to resume my Formula 1 career – I know just how competitive they both are and how keen they are to return to competing week in and week out. We’ve enjoyed a solid relationship and our positive association remained even when I left at the end of 2020. I’ve been briefed as much as possible on the development of the VF-22 and the potential in the package. There’s work to do but I’m excited to be a part of it. I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car in Bahrain.”

