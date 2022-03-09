Skip to main content
Danica Patrick Receives Positive Reviews from Her NASCAR Broadcasting Debut
Apple TV+ Lands Documentary on Seven-Time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton

The documentary on one of Formula One’s brightest stars has found a home. 

Apple TV+ landed the rights for the documentary on Sir Lewis Hamilton, someone who has continuously broken records and barriers in motorsport. The seven-time F1 World Champion is currently the only Black driver in Formula One, and consistently uses his platform to raise awareness and create positive change. 

Hamilton took a LGBTQ+ rights stand during the Qatar and Saudi Arabian Grand Prixs last season, and earlier that campaign, he wore shirts each race with lines from a poem for Black History Month he wrote with George The Poet.

Hamilton, Penni Thow, Box to Box Films and One Community will produce the documentary. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matt Kay will direct the piece while Scott Budnick and Richard Plepler will be executive producers. 

