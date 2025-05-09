10 Players You Forgot Once Played at Barcelona
Barcelona have earned their reputation as one of the most iconic clubs in world soccer, with a rich history of success since the their foundation in 1899.
Some of the greatest players the sport has ever seen have helped build the legend of Barcelona, making the club one of the most recognized teams across the globe and a dream destination for players worldwide. There's no denying it, few clubs in the world have the same allure Barcelona does, with many of players dreaming of one day wearing the Blaugrana shirt.
But for every Lionel Messi or Johan Cruyff, there a many more stories of players who, for one reason or another, failed to leave a mark during their time at Barcelona. Some found success elsewhere, others never managed to get their career off the ground. In any case, their stints at Barcelona faded with time.
Here are 10 players you might've forgotten once played for Barcelona.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
10 Players You Forgot Once Played at Barcelona
Juan Román Riquelme
- Years: 2002–2003
- Appearances: 42
Few Argentine players have a bigger cult following than Juan Román Riquelme. Nicknamed in his homeland as "The Last 10," Riquelme was an old-school playmaker that made up for his lack of athleticism with a silky smooth technique, unlimited vision and a magical right foot.
However, the Boca Juniors legend never managed to establish himself with Barcelona. He played primarily on the wing, away from the area he was most dangerous and managed just six goals in his lone season for the club. He was sent to Villarreal where he had a successful four-year stint before returning to Boca Juniors.
Alexander Hleb
- Years: 2008–2009
- Appearances: 36
Perhaps the greatest soccer player to ever come out of Belarus, Alexander Hleb joined Barcelona after a successful three-season stint in the Premier League with Arsenal.
Although he was part the team that won the first treble in Barcelona's history during Pep Guardiola's debut season as manager, he failed to score in his 36 appearances for the club and was loaned out to Stuttgart after one season. Hleb would later admit he regretted signing for Barça, saying "To this day I don't understand what happened or why I took that decision."
Giovani dos Santos
- Years: 2006–2008
- Appearances: 41
Giovani dos Santos, one of the best Mexican talents of the 21st century, graduated from La Masia and made his professional debut for Barcelona playing alongside Ronaldinho, Samuel Eto'o and Messi.
Much was expected from the skillful dribbler that starred for Mexico in their 2005 U-17 FIFA World Cup title run. But after two seasons and eight goals, Dos Santos's Barça career came to an end with a move to Tottenham Hotspur. He went on to play for 10 clubs in his career and never reached the heights of the expectations that were placed on him as a teenager. His brother, Jonathan Dos Santos, also played 31 games for Barcelona.
Kevin-Prince Boateng
- Years: 2019
- Appearances: 5
Kevin-Prince Boateng shined for AC Milan, Schalke 04 and was a big reason for Ghana's quarterfinals run in the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The brash tempered playmaker was undoubtedly brilliant during his prime.
By the time he arrived to Barcelona at 31-years-old in 2019, his best days were behind him. He played in five games during his six-month loan-spell and failed to produce any moments to make his Barça stint worthy of remembering.
Adama Traoré
- Years: 2012–2015/2022
- Appearances: 25
The powerful winger best remembered for his time with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League is actually a La Masia graduate who took his first steps in professional soccer wearing the Blaugrana shirt. Traoré played three seasons alternating between the first team and Barça B, scoring his only goal for the club in 2015.
With Barcelona immersed in serious financial issues that prevented them from signing players on permanent deals, Traoré returned on loan for half a season in 2022, tallying 2 assists and failing to score in his 25 appearances during his second stint with Barça.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
- Years: 2022
- Appearances: 24
After an abrupt end to his successful time at Arsenal following a falling out with manager Mikel Arteta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang landed in Barcelona for the second half of the 2022 season, much like his predecessor on this list.
The striker went on to have a strong back-end to the 2021-22 season with the Catalans, scoring 13 goals in 24 matches, though, non of those led to silverware come season's end. Aubameyang appeared in one more game the following season, but Barça's financial woes forced the club cash-in on Chelsea's offer to acquire the striker for the 2022-23 season.
Lucas Digne
- Years: 2016–2018
- Appearances: 47
Barcelona spent close to $20million to sign Lucas Digne from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2016. The Frenchman joined Denis Suárez, André Gomes, Samuel Umtiti and Paco Alcácer as Barça's marquee signings ahead of the 2016-17 season.
Unfortunately for Digne, Jordi Alba was in the prime of his career and blocked his path to consistent minutes at left back. The now-Aston Villa player appeared in just 47 games during his two seasons with the club and left for Everton in 2018 trying to get his career back on track.
Alex Song
- Years: 2012–2014
- Appearances: 66
Many were shocked when Barcelona made a move for Arsenal's Alex Song following a four-year period of dominance under Guardiola that was led by one of the greatest midfields ever assembled.
Song never fully gelled with Barcelona, struggling for minutes in the shadow of Sergio Busquets. The Cameroon international left for West Ham after two gray seasons in Catalunya. However, Song revealed he knew he wouldn't play much before signing with Barça, once saying "I didn't really care [not playing much] because with what I was going to earn I was going to become a millionaire."
Memphis Depay
- Years: 2021–2023
- Appearances: 42
Memphis Depay had the impossible job to fill the void left by Lionel Messi in Barcelona's attack after the Argentine's departure in the summer of 2021. The Dutchman arrived on a free transfer and tallied three goal involvements in his first three La Liga games, something not achieved by a new Barça signing since Cesc Fábregas did it in 2011.
But Depay's form slowly declined and after 42 appearances and 14 goals, he failed to consistently deliver and left on a free transfer to Atlético Madrid halfway through the 2022-23 season.
Emerson Royal
- Years: 2021
- Appearances: 3
Barcelona signed and immediately loaned out Emerson Royal to Real Betis in 2019, where he spent the first two seasons of his career in Europe.
The Brazilian right back impressed during his time with Betis and Barcelona recalled him from his loan in June 2021. Two months later and after appearing in Barça's first three La Liga games of the 2021-22 season, Barcelona sold the right back to Tottenham Hotspur. Growing up as a Barcelona fan, Emerson's dream of wearing the Blaugrana shirt was short-lived.