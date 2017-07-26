Soccer

PHOTO: Man City Winger Leroy Sane Reveals Insane Back Tattoo Celebrating Goal Against Monaco

90Min
an hour ago

​Manchester City winger has revealed his striking new back tattoo, which depicts the German youngster celebrating his goal against Monaco in the Champions League last season.

The Germany international unveiled the bold design, which covers his entire back, on the club's Snapchat.

Sane had hinted at the artwork during the final game of the Premier League season, but only half of it could be seen.

The 21-year-old scored what looked to be a crucial goal in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie at the Etihad Stadium against Monaco, to make the score 5-3.

Sane celebrated by stretching out his arms and running down the touchline following his late goal.

Now he has chosen to immortalise that moment, despite the fact that City ultimately crashed out of the competition in the second leg (in spite of another Sane goal), losing 3-1 at the Stade Louis II.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The entire Etihad Stadium can be seen in the background of the tattoo, with Sane celebrating in the foreground.

The former Schalke winger's goal against Monaco was one of nine he scored last season, after arriving in the summer for £37m.

"Last season everyone said to me I think it's going to be the hardest season. Now a year on it's again the hardest season," he told ​Sky Sports.

"I think that's the special thing about the Premier League because every team wants to buy players, get better and improve more. Yes, it will be a very hard season this season." 

