Juventus Star Paulo Dybala Recalls Champions League Final Despair and Addresses Barca Links

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has been reflecting upon one of the most disappointing moments of his career to date, but is also keen to use it as fuel to kick on this season.

The Old Lady were comfortably beaten in last season's Champions League final 4-1 by European powerhouse Real Madrid, which prevented them from winning an historic treble.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

As the dominant force in Serie A, Juve were keen for European glory above all else in 2016/17, but their impenetrable defence was unpicked by Cristiano Ronaldo and co on the grandest stage of them all in front of the watching millions and for Dybala, it was a crushing night.

He said ain an interview with the New York Times: "I kept thinking it was a nightmare, hoping that I would wake up.

I interviewed Paulo Dybala. He talked about silence, and noise, Messi, Neymar, and did some banter about Barcelona https://t.co/UZhQTR5DFb — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) August 17, 2017

"We had beaten very important teams on the way. We had never conceded more than two goals, and they scored three in 45 minutes. It was 45 minutes when we were not ourselves, 45 minutes that destroyed everything."

"In football, you always have the chance for revancha [revenge].There is a phrase in Argentina: it is an espina clavada, a thorn in your side, something that hurts you. The pain of losing that final will be with me until I lift that trophy. I will be a lot calmer then."

Dybala is keen to use the experience to kick on this season, and the Barcelona target has been well aware of the speculation surrounding his future.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

He added: "In my position, I know they are rumors. I see what is on the TV and in the newspapers, but my friends, my family, people in Córdoba, they see them, consume them and assume it is all true, that tomorrow I am going to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

"They all write to me: ‘Are you going?’ ’Are you staying?’ “Will you play for Barcelona?’ It is hard to explain to them how these things happen, how there is all of this information."