Juventus CEO Calls for Europe to Follow Premier League's 'Wise' Transfer Deadline Move

Transfer window winners and losers: PSG up, Arsenal down
Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has openly welcomed the idea of following the Premier League's decision to close the summer transfer window before the season starts - claiming the move was a "wise" one.

This week saw 14 out of 20 Premier League clubs vote to close the summer transfer window before the start of the season in a bid to avoid any uncertainty surrounding players' futures when the first ball is kicked.

While many have seen the decision as a shot in the foot for English football (clubs around Europe would still be able to poach players for another two weeks following the close of the window in the UK), many have started to publicly endorse the move, including Juventus CEO Marotta:

Marotta is not alone in his admiration for the bold steps taken in England. Clubs all around Europe, particularly in Italy, Germany and France, have also spoken of their desire to follow suit, while UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has called for a Europe-wide deadline day on July 31.

In order to push the vote through, 14 Premier League teams had to vote in favour - which they did, only just, according to the Telegraph. Five teams voted against the change; Manchester United, Manchester City, Swansea (funnily enough, the managers of each team reportedly wanted to change the deadline), Watford and Crystal Palace. 

One team also abstained from the vote - Burnley.

Next summer's transfer window is set to close at 5pm on Thursday August 9 - days away from the kick-off of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

