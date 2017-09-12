Soccer

French Soccer Club Finds a Solution to Misspelled Jersey Problem: Send Them to Vermont

0:57 | Soccer
Christian Pulisic: How good can the young star be?
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Ligue 1 club Montpellier has a bit of a problem on its hands. The club realized late last week that all of its jerseys for this season—the ones fans bought from the team store and the ones the first team players wore—misspelled the name of the team’s home city. Instead of Montpellier, the shirt’s crest said Montpelier, with only one L. 

The club is in the process of collecting all the erroneous jerseys and now has to decide what to do with them. Luckily, there’s a city out there called Montpelier—the capital of Vermont. So, the club president and the mayor of Montpellier have decided to send the shirts to the Green Mountains. 

Shh, no one tell the French how Vermonters pronounce Montpelier. They might change their mind about being charitable. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters