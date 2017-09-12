Ligue 1 club Montpellier has a bit of a problem on its hands. The club realized late last week that all of its jerseys for this season—the ones fans bought from the team store and the ones the first team players wore—misspelled the name of the team’s home city. Instead of Montpellier, the shirt’s crest said Montpelier, with only one L.

The club is in the process of collecting all the erroneous jerseys and now has to decide what to do with them. Luckily, there’s a city out there called Montpelier—the capital of Vermont. So, the club president and the mayor of Montpellier have decided to send the shirts to the Green Mountains.

Le Président #Nicollin et le maire de MontpeLLier @saurel2014 l'ont annoncé : Les maillots MontpeLier vont être envoyés à @vtmontpelier 🇺🇸 — MHSC (@MontpellierHSC) September 12, 2017

Shh, no one tell the French how Vermonters pronounce Montpelier. They might change their mind about being charitable.