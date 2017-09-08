Ligue 1 club Montpellier has an embarrassing problem on its hands. Somehow, no one noticed that the team played its first four games of the season in jerseys that misspelled the name of the club.

France’s L’Equipe pointed out on Thursday that every single shirt the club produced for the 2017–18 season features a crest with the spelling Montpelier. That’s the correct spelling for capital city of Vermont but the city in France has one more L.

Il manque un «l» à Montpellier sur tous les maillots du club produits pour la saison 2017-2018 https://t.co/ueGl5n0a2i pic.twitter.com/4qcrDqMR4F — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) September 7, 2017

The problem isn’t just isolated to replicas sold to fans, though. Here’s a closeup of a photo taken during a game against Strasbourg.

Sylvain Thomas/AFP/Getty Images

Montpellier acknowledged the error with a press release on Friday and laid out procedures for how fans can get their faulty shirts replaced. But did they catch the mistake in time to get it fixed for Saturday night’s game against Nantes?