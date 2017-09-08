Soccer

Ligue 1 Club Realizes It’s Been Playing All Season in Jerseys with Misspelled Name

Ligue 1 club Montpellier has an embarrassing problem on its hands. Somehow, no one noticed that the team played its first four games of the season in jerseys that misspelled the name of the club. 

France’s L’Equipe pointed out on Thursday that every single shirt the club produced for the 2017–18 season features a crest with the spelling Montpelier. That’s the correct spelling for capital city of Vermont but the city in France has one more L. 

The problem isn’t just isolated to replicas sold to fans, though. Here’s a closeup of a photo taken during a game against Strasbourg. 

Sylvain Thomas/AFP/Getty Images

Montpellier acknowledged the error with a press release on Friday and laid out procedures for how fans can get their faulty shirts replaced. But did they catch the mistake in time to get it fixed for Saturday night’s game against Nantes?

