Zinedine Zidane Claims Marco Asensio Has the Best Left Foot in World Football After Lionel Messi

Real Madrid sensation Marco Asensio has revealed that Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane compared his left foot to that of Barcelona's Lionel Messi, following the young Spaniard's blistering early season form.

Speaking to 'COPE', Asensio revealed that the 1998 Ballon d'Or winner told him that he had never seen a left foot like his since that of Messi's, after a stunning individual start to the season for the 21-year-old which has seen him notch four goals in six games.

Asensio said: "Zidane told me that since Messi, he had never seen a left foot like mine.

"I was a little impressed, because Messi is a piece of a footballer."

The Mallorca academy graduate also expressed his surprise at Neymar's departure from the Nou Camp, after the Brazilian joined Paris Saint-Germain in a world record €222m deal.

He said: "We thought it was strange that Neymar left Barcelona.



"He was an important player for them and they couldn't hold onto him. It seemed a bit strange."

Despite the former Santos man departing the Blaugrana, Ernesto Valverde's side have still managed to record three wins from three games in La Liga, compared to Madrid's stuttering start consisting of a mere five points out of nine.

Asensio, for all his immense talent, will have to do even more, as will his teammates if Madrid want to keep hold of their La Liga crown this season. It may be too early to call a favourite in the title race, but Madrid's inconsistent start may be decisive come May.

