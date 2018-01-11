Gareth Barry Claims Baggies Must Win Home Games to Retain Their Premier League Status

West Brom's Gareth Barry has had a distinguished career, a record appearance holder for the Premier League and a former England international he is determined to conquer his biggest challenge - a relegation to the Championship.

Barry has won a league title with Manchester City and is more comfortable in spending his time in the top echelons of the Premier League after playing spells with Aston Villa and Everton, but he confesses the experience of being near the foot of the table is somewhat unique.

However, he does believe his Baggies side are up for the challenge and can fight off the threat of relegation by winning five of their last eight remaining games at the Hawthorns.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Reported by Express and Star, the combative midfielder said: “It’s on my mind the position we’re in and I’m doing what I can to help. Experience could be key,

“It’s going to mean a lot (to get out of trouble). Like a few lads in the dressing room I’ve got no experience being down in the relegation zone playing these games.

“They are big pressure games especially now. Next week is going to be a huge game in front of our home fans and for me.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Albion recorded their first win since August with a 2-0 FA Cup third round win at League Two Exeter City last weekend.

Attentions now turned to this Saturday’s crucial home game with Brighton. Where West Brom are in desperate need of breaking a 20 game win-less league run which dates back to the early weeks of the season.

"It’s a massive game against Brighton. We want to take the positives and that feeling of winning a football match into the weekend."



Gareth Barry on our @EmiratesFACup victory and Saturday's crucial clash with @OfficialBHAFC...#WBA https://t.co/JU3ZJJJ8lh — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 8, 2018

Brighton inflicted Albion’s first defeat of this campaign when they triumphed 3-1 at the Amex Stadium back in September and a lot has changed since that encounter through form, league position and management.

Barry continued: “The position we’re in now it’s going to be tough. But we’re confident we can get out if it. We’ve got the players and the squad to do that.

“The big thing is winning games at home. We need to get our home fans behind us and win five of the remaining home games. That will be massive to build on. With Brighton up next, there’s no better place to start.”

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Although West Brom find themselves in the bottom three, they are just four points from safety and they still have a number of their fellow relegation strugglers to play at home: Southampton, Swansea City and Huddersfield Town.

Barry added: “It’s small steps and the Exeter City result is a small step to get that winning feeling back in the changing room. If we beat Brighton, that’s another one. We’ve just got to take a game at a time - the old cliche - and go from there.”

The position for the Baggies is a precarious one, nevertheless they have hope and to a certain extent their Premier League fate is still in their own hands.

If they can retain their most influential players, cope with the pressure and the demand of their their faithful home supporters as they strive for those essential victories - Premier League survival is still very much a possibility.