Barcelona will look to continue its dominant run in La Liga when the Blaugrana travel to face Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Barca trounced Celta Vigo 5–0 in the second leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinal, with Lionel Messi recording a brace. Real Sociedad should be well-rested, having played just one match since Dec. 20. The team lost 1–0 to Leganes last weekend.

Sergio Busquets will be back in the squad after missing the last league tie due to an accumulation of bookings. Barcelona fans will have to wait, though, for the debuts of new signings Philippe Coutinho and Yerry Mina.

How to watch

Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial here.