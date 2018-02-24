Juventus vs Atalanta Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Juventus will be hoping to once again leapfrog leaders SSC Napoli when they face eighth place Atalanta on Sunday, with the light blues not in action until Monday.

The Old Lady sit just one point behind Napoli in what is one of the most hotly contested races for the Serie A title races in recent times and they cannot afford to drop further behind.

Here is everything you need to know before Sunday's game.

Classic Encounter

Juventus and Atalanta played out a thrilling game when the two sides met earlier this season in a match which had it all.

The away side went two goals up within 25 minutes through Federico Bernadeschi and Gonzalo Higuain, seeming totally in control of the game. At this stage of the season, they boasted a perfect record in Serie A and looked on course for another Serie A title to add to the collection.

However, Atalanta fought back in the second half and pegged the European giants back to 2-2 with just over 20 minutes to play. There was still time for Juventus to have a goal disallowed through VAR, and the Turin based side to be awarded a last minute penalty.

The points looked like all three points would be heading back to Turin, but Paulo Dybala saw his spot kick saved superbly by Etrit Berisha and the points were shared.

Key Battle





Alejandro Gomez vs Andrea Barzagli

If Atalanta are to have any chance of getting something from this game, they will need their captain Gomez to be on top form. Although all of Juve's attacking talent will be key in this game, they will need to be vigilant defensively in order to be sure of getting all three points.

The Argentine has got four goals and seven assists in Serie A this season, and experienced Juventus centre-back Barzagli will be key in keeping Gomez out.

Even if Juventus dominate the game as expected, Gomez will provide a constant threat on the counter for Atalanta and will need to be monitored carefully throughout.



Team News

Juventus' injury woes continued in their last game with Mattia De Sciglio and Bernadeschi now on the treatment bench alongside Gonzalo Higuain. There is good news for The Old Lady however, as Mario Mandzukic and Blaise Matuidi expected to return to the squad.





Atalanta face no fresh injury concerns and will be hoping they can take points of a weakened Juve side.

Potential Juventus Line-up: Buffon, Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Barzagli, Chiellini, Sandro, Khedira, Pjanic, Marchisio, Costa, Mandzukic





Potential Atalanta Line-up: Berisha, Caldara, Palomino, Toloi, De Roon, Freuler, Cristante, Hateboer, Spinazzola, Gomez, Ilicic

Prediction

Despite Juventus having injuries to some key players, they will be confident that the quality they possess will be too much for Atalanta to handle.

Atalanta do however possess some quality going forward and will no doubt prove a stern test for Juventus throughout.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Atalanta