Liverpool Ace Mo Salah Reveals Dreams to Propel Reds to Historic Premier League Title

Mohamed Salah's latest admission has come as music to the ears of Liverpool fans after the star winger admitted his dream is to win the Premier League title with the Anfield club.





The Egyptian has had a sensational debut season with the Reds to date having scored 30 goals across all competitions, and his impact on the field of play has catapulted Liverpool into contention for a top two finish in the league.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

However, with Liverpool's last league title arriving in 1990 - two-years preceding the establishment of the Premier League - the pressure is on the club to end the drought sooner than later and Salah is of the belief that his talent can help secure a piece of silverware for the first time since 2012.

"I came to here to win titles. I can tell the fans we work 100% to try and win something for the club," he told BBC's Football Focus.





"It's a long time since the club won the league. It's my dream to win the Premier League - but I want to win it with this club."

📊 @22mosalah is averaging a goal or assist every 64 mins in home #PL matches for @LFC this season (11 goals & 5 assists) #LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/JZTfwrpVIw — Premier League (@premierleague) February 24, 2018

With Salah staring alongside the likes of Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in Liverpool's all conquering attack - who have scored a combined 62 goals so far this season - there is a feeling of genuine belief that Klopp's aspirations to win trophies will soon come to fruition.

And Salah is aware that it will require a consistent level of improvement to get there as he added: "It's easy to play with this kind of quality.

"If you look at me now and five years ago, everything has changed both mentally and physically. I'm trying to improve myself every day. I always like to put myself under pressure to improve more.

"I give all my life to football, I only think about football. This is what is on my mind all the time."

(You may also be interested in Report Claims Liverpool Will Need to Pay Incredible £90m to Sign Coveted Roma Stopper)