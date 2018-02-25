Huddersfield Boss Wagner 'Delighted' With Rare Away Win Over Struggling West Brom

David Wagner has expressed his delight at seeing Huddersfield Town pick up a rare away win after their 2-1 triumph over bottom club West Brom.

The Terriers registered a vital three points on the road as they finally chalked up their first Premier League double - Huddersfield having won the reverse fixture 1-0 on Boxing Day.

Speaking to his side's official site after the contest, a beaming Wagner failed to contain his happiness as goals from Rajiv van la Parra and Steve Mounie bagged them all three points at the Hawthorns.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

The German said: “I am delighted, the dressing room is over the moon; they absolutely deserved every single smile on their faces and the supporters faces as well.

“We spoke a lot about the importance of this game, to keep the momentum to show everything we have to show in a like Hughesy (Andrew Hughes) says a ‘belter’ and it was one.

“In this ‘belter’ you have to fight, they have done it, you have to suffer, they have done it, you have to accept pain, they accepted and then in some situations they played some decent football as well, even if we have to say it was for sure not one of the nicest football matches we have seen.

Congrats boys pretty sure you just killed West Bromwich 😂 — DanielFinton (@Daniel_finton) February 24, 2018

“But in these situations it only count to win, fight and do everything to get a result over the line so I am absolutely delighted.”

Craig Dawson pulled one back for the hosts in an action-packed second half, but Huddersfield held out for the win that propelled them further away from the relegation battle at the foot of the table.

The Yorkshire side have now taken 30 points from 28 league games, and lie just 10 points off the magical '40 point' mark that most people still think keeps a team safe from dropping out of England's top tier.



