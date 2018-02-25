Leicester City Boss Claude Puel Claims Stoke Draw Was 'Fair Result' Following Foxes' Fightback

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has admitted that Saturday's 1-1 home draw to Stoke City was a fair result.

The Foxes fell behind in the first-half after Xherdan Shaqiri curled a sumptuous shot past Kasper Schmeichel.





The home side looked to be heading towards defeat until they grabbed a fortunate

equaliser when Jack Butland inadvertently diverted Marc Albrighton's cross into his own net in the 70th minute.





From there on, Puel's side, who are 8th in the table following the draw, pushed for a winner, but were denied by a combination of excellent keeping and the woodwork.

Nevertheless, the Potters, who looked more than comfortable prior to letting their lead slip, would have been unfortunate to leave the King Power Stadium with nothing, a point which the Leicester boss acknowledged in his post-match comments.

“I think at the end perhaps the draw is a fair result. We could have won the game at the end but we could have lost it as well after a good counter attack," the former Southampton boss told Leicester's official site.

“We started very well in the game, in the first minute with good intensity. We forced a lot of corners and put in a lot of crosses and created some good situations. We put them under pressure but after that we were maybe were too slow to play, from throw-ins and free kicks, and we lost our intensity.





“It was good thing for them as they tried to win time, but it was important for us to increase the tempo. It was not enough. Our presence was not enough also in the opposition box with all the corners and crosses in the first half.

“In the second half we came back with a good reaction in the last 30 minutes. Perhaps we deserved to score more and sometimes we were unlucky, and sometimes lacked that clinical edge," Puel continued.

“Congratulations to the opposition goalkeeper and for his team because they defended very well and we conceded some chances on the counter attack also because we tried until the end of the game to find the solution, to push for the winner.

“We conceded some counter attacks and lost the ball also, but at the end I was okay, and I was happy with the reaction of the players because they tried to push until the end without success. Of course a draw at home after the draw against Swansea was not enough for us.”