Liverpool Fans Aim Luis Suarez Chants at West Ham Debutant Patrice Evra at London Stadium

Liverpool fans could be heard chanting the name of former striker Luis Suarez at West Ham's new full-back Patrice Evra and booing the Frenchman at the London Stadium on Saturday.

The Hammers were thrashed 4-1, but the game was somewhat marred throughout, with Evra being subjected to the chants, as reported by the Mirror.

I see Liverpool fans are still mad at Patrice Evra for being racially abused. Even after a young player from their team spoke out about the emotional damage of being racially abused. — Zito (@_Zeets) February 24, 2018

Suarez was found guilty of racially abusing Evra whilst playing for Manchester United in 2011, and the now-Barcelona striker has since claimed the outcome of the incident left a 'stain' on his character, and that his use of the word 'negro' was misunderstood.

The Uruguayan was banned by the FA for eight games and handed a £40,000 fine, and Evra says that he has actually never personally apologised for the incident.

Famously, Liverpool players donned supportive t-shirts for Suarez for their game with Wigan in 2011, which was controversial, and those supporters involved in the chanting on Saturday have been widely slammed.

Some have tried to claim that Evra was only on the receiving end of some booing because of his status as an ex-Manchester United player, stating that Javier Hernandez was also targeted during the game, but that does not explain away the specific Suarez chants.

Evra was making his debut for the Irons, after joining the club on a free transfer earlier this month - the 36-year-old has been unattached for a few months after having his contract terminated by Marseille for kicking a fan for supposedly ridiculing him while warming up before a Europa League match.

