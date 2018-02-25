Paul Pogba 'Ready to Quit' if Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Stays at Club as Feud Escalates

Paul Pogba will look to leave Manchester United if manager Jose Mourinho stays on, according to The Sun, after the tabloid newspaper claimed that the relationship between the two has now reached 'breaking point.'

The development comes after Mourinho left the midfielder on the bench for last week's Champions League last-16 first leg against Sevilla.

Pogba's notorious agent, Mino Raiola, is reportedly in talks with Real Madrid over a potential summer move.

Juventus are also believed to be interested and could look to activate a £53m buy-back clause in his contract.

“Things are at an all-time low between them," a United source is quoted as saying in The Sun. "Paul has made it clear he doesn’t want to be there if Mourinho is.”

If the report is to be believed, Pogba's United future may appear bleak. Mourinho only last month signed a contract extension to keep him at Old Trafford until 2020.

The Portuguese coach has, however, come under increasing criticism in recent weeks for his style of play and his approach to the Pogba situation.

The two are in disagreement over Pogba's best position and in which formation he should be utilised.

The 24-year-old thrived in a 4-3-3 while at Juventus, but has often been required to play alongside Nemanja Matic in a midfield two.

Mourinho's decision to switch to a 4-3-3 but leave out Pogba against Sevilla led to further speculation of a growing rift.

The Sun claim that Mourinho and Pogba were involved in a 'furious training-ground showdown' on Friday, which led to the former shouting "I’m the boss".