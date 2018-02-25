Stoke City Boss Paul Lambert Admits to Feeling Disappointed Following Late Leicester Equaliser

By 90Min
February 25, 2018

Stoke City boss Paul Lambert has admitted to feeling disappointed after his side failed to hold onto their lead in Saturday's 1-1 draw to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. 

Xherdan Shaqiri opened the scoring for the Potters in the 43rd minute when he curled a sumptuous shot beyond Schmeichel from 20 yards out. The Potters were looking comfortable until a mistake from Jack Butland handed Leicester an equaliser in the 70th minute. 

From there on, the visitors were perhaps a tad fortunate not to concede another with the woodwork denying Leicester on two occasions. 

Speaking after the game, Lambert, who has now seen his side fail to win any of their previous 10 league away games, admitted to feeling disappointed with the result - which keeps them in 19th place - but was nonetheless pleased with the performance.

“They had opportunities at the end, and there were one or two heart in the mouth moments, but I honestly feel that we should have been two or three up before they even got back on level terms," the former Norwich boss told Stoke's official website.

“I thought my guys were outstanding once more today, we were dangerous at the top end of the pitch and at the back with Bruno and Zouma, and Stafylidis too, I thought we were absolutely sensational.

“Shaqiri’s goal was absolutely top drawer, but he is capable of that, he is a world class footballer of the very highest order, and his levels today, like the rest of the guys, were outstanding.”

He added: “Of course, it is disappointing not to have won the game having played so well, but if we can keep playing like that, like we have done in the other matches I have been in charge for, then we will soon start moving up the table.'

Regarding Jack Butland, Lambert refused to portion any blame to his keeper, telling Sky Sports: "No finger-pointing whatsoever. I think he's the best goalkeeper in Britain, I think he's fabulous at this time, and this will be the making of him. It's how he comes back from it, you pick yourself up, dust yourself down and go again."


