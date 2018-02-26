Arsenal Legend Admits it Would Be 'a Dream' to Succeed Arsene Wenger as Gunners Boss

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has claimed that it would be 'a dream' for him to manage the Gunners, but insisted that he is still with Belgium and cannot focus his attentions on anything else.

Henry spoke on Sunday following Arsenal's humiliating 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, and when asked if whether he would be interested in taking the place of the much criticized Arsene Wenger, the former Gunners striker said it would be 'a dream', as quoted by the Sun.

"It will be a dream for me, but I’m still with Belgium. Interested? Yes, who wouldn’t be? But I can’t talk about that out of respect for the man that is in charge still and my job that I’m doing right now with Belgium.

"But who wouldn’t be interested? I still have a job to do with Belgium, but let’s see what’s going to happen."

The Frenchman has a busy summer ahead of him with Belgium looking to win their first ever World Cup, and with Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard currently in hot form it could well be their year.

The soonest that Henry could take over would be in June to mid-July depending on the progression of Belgium during the World Cup, however realistically it doesn't seem as though the Frenchman will take over at Arsenal especially given that there are more experienced and better managers currently without a club.